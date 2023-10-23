After RaGa's 'insult' charge, Army clarifies emoluments to fallen Agniveer

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 11:04 am Oct 23, 202311:04 am

Army has revealed emoluments to fallen Agniveer's family after Rahul Gandhi's criticism

The Indian Army has reportedly sought to clarify the confusion surrounding the financial aid provided to the family of Agniveer Gawate Akshay Laxman, who lost his life on duty in Siachen on Saturday. This came in response to social media reactions about the alleged lack of financial assistance to Laxman's kin and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claim that the Agniveer scheme was an "insult" to India's bravehearts. The Army posted a statement on social media platform X detailing the benefits.

Why does this story matter?

Agniveers are being recruited under the Defence Ministry's Agnipath Scheme, which was unveiled in June 2022. The government asserted it would remove the impediment to massive recruitments in Indian defense forces. However, it triggered strong political reactions and nationwide protests, with candidates believing it would reduce their selection chances. Recently, another row erupted after Agniveer recruit Amritpal Singh wasn't accorded guard of honor, but the Army claimed he died by suicide and couldn't get military honors.

Emoluments include insurance, ex-gratia payment, Seva Nidhi: Army

According to the Army's statement posted on X, Laxman's family will receive a non-contributory insurance payment of Rs. 48 lakh, an ex-gratia compensation of Rs. 44 lakh, and his 30% contribution to Agniveer's Seva Nidhi and an equal contribution by the government, along with accrued interest. Moreover, the soldier's salary for the remaining period from his death until the end of his four-year term will be given, totaling over Rs. 13 lakh in his case.

Indian Army's full statement on financial benefits to Laxman's family

Additional contributions from Armed Forces Battle Casualty, AWWA

The Army added Laxman's next of kin would get an extra Rs. 8 lakh from the Armed Forces Battle Casualty Fund. For immediate relief, the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) is also offering financial aid of Rs. 30,000 to his family, it said. Earlier, Gandhi alleged no pension or other benefits were provided to the families of Agniveers after their martyrdom. While expressing condolences to Laxman's family, he went on to describe the scheme as an "insult" to India's heroes.

Gandhi alleges no gratuity, other facilities to Agniveer martyrs' families

BJP's Amit Malviya refutes Rahul Gandhi's allegations

On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s IT cell head Amit Malviya called Gandhi's claim "absolute trash and irresponsible." Malviya urged Gandhi to "stop peddling fake news" and to "try and behave like" a prime minister hopeful. He also mentioned that Agniveer Laxman was eligible for emoluments as a battle casualty, while detailing the same benefits mentioned by the Army in its statement.