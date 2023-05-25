India

Amit Shah to visit violence-hit Manipur soon, appeals for peace

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 25, 2023, 05:05 pm 1 min read

Home Minister Amit Shah has decided to visit violence-torn Manipur amid fresh violence in the state, according to NDTV. Shah has also urged the people of Manipur to keep calm in order to contain the violence. He has also emphasized the importance of restarting the dialogue process between the two opposing groups. Notably, many parts of the state reported fresh clashes on Monday.

