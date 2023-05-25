India

Hyderabad: 3-year-old killed while sleeping after SUV runs over her

Written by Ayushi Goswami May 25, 2023, 04:05 pm 1 min read

The horrific incident was caught on a CCTV camera

A three-year-old girl, who was sleeping in the basement of an apartment in the Hayathnagar area of Telangana's Hyderabad, lost her life after an SUV ran over her, reported India Today. The horrific incident was caught on a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera, which has now gone viral on social media. Notably, the victim's mother was working at a nearby construction site.

Warning: Sensitive footage of the incident

Accused failed to notice child on floor

The deceased's mother, Kavitha, told the police that she brought her daughter, Laxmi, to the parking lot in the afternoon to protect her from the scorching heat. Hari Rama Krishna, a resident of the building, failed to notice the child and ran the SUV over her. Her head was crushed under the wheel, and she died on the spot, the police said.

Victim's family moved to Hyderabad from Karnataka

According to IANS, Krishna works as an interior designer and his wife is a sub-inspector in the Prohibition and Excise Department. Meanwhile, Kavitha and her husband, Raju, had migrated to Hyderabad with their seven-year-old son and Laxmi in search of a better livelihood. They are residents of Kalburgi district in Karnataka.