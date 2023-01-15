Lifestyle

Indian Army Day 2023: Meaning, significance, and celebrations

Saluting the real heroes of India, today and forever! Observed every year on January 15, Indian Army Day celebrates the valor and contribution of the Indian Army in keeping the nation secure. From protection against foreign threats and internal disturbances to guarding borders and territories, our heroes have sacrificed their lives and given it all to their duties. Here's all you need to know.

On this day, India got its first Indian Commander-in-Chief

Indian Army Day is celebrated to mark the recognition of its first-ever Indian Commander-in-Chief. Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa (former Lieutenant General) took over as the first Commander-in-Chief from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India. This historic event took place on January 15, 1949, two years after India regained its overdue freedom and independence.

Who was KM Cariappa?

Born on January 28, 1899, Kodandera Madappa Cariappa joined the British army shortly after the end of World War I in 1918. Before taking over as the Commander-in-Chief, he served as the commander of the Indian Army's Eastern and Western Commands. Holders of many awards, he is one of only two army officers to hold the five-star rank of Field Marshal.

The army was handed over to India two years later

An important aspect of the Indian Army Day is the historic handover of the army to the country. Although India gained independence in 1947, the national army was not given back immediately. In fact, we received our national army two years after independence, i.e., in 1949. This occasion reminds us that freedom was not achieved in a day but after a long struggle.

People across the country soak in celebrations on this day

Every year, Indian Army Day is celebrated with parades and many military shows in New Delhi. Shows are also organized at all Indian Army headquarters across the country. Today, people salute the intrepid soldiers of India who sacrifice their love, family, and, more importantly, life, in order to protect the country throughout seasons, festivals, holidays, and sickness.

Many brave hearts are recognized with awards and medals today

Amid all the celebration and cheer around the country, today, many soldiers and other army personnel are rewarded for their bravery. Gallantry awards and Sena Medals are awarded to those who have showcased exceptional valiance in maintaining the country's peace and harmony. In 2020, 15 army personnel were presented with various bravery awards on this day.

Watch the parade and educate yourself about the army's contribution

The best way to immerse in the spirit of Indian Army Day is to watch the famous parade and the award ceremony. You can either watch them in person at Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment or via live broadcast on public media like Doordarshan and YouTube. You can also spend the day educating yourself about the Army through documentaries, films, books, and interviews.