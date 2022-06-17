India

#NewsBytesExplainer: What salary package, benefits Agnipath scheme offers to Agniveers

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jun 17, 2022, 11:51 am 3 min read

Central and state governments said the Agniveers will be preferred during the recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police.

The Central Government has launched the Agnipath Military Recruitment Scheme, which would recruit personnel for the armed forces for a four-year term. The new scheme was reportedly established to reduce the forces' increasing pension expenditures and to keep them young and tech-savvy. Here are some of the pay and other benefits that these recruits will get both during and on completion their service.

Although the Agnipath scheme has not entered the implementation phase, officials claimed it will pave the way for massive recruitment in the defense forces.

Recruitment in the Indian Army and other defense forces has been blocked for nearly two years, putting aspirants into a distressing situation.

However, the new scheme is facing sharp criticism from certain quarters following apprehensions over job security.

Preference Agniveers will be preferred in CAPFs, police recruitment

As per officials, about 25 percent of soldiers, who will be the best performing, will be inducted for a full 15-year tenure. The remaining 75% will get support in starting new careers or higher education. Central and state governments also said the soldiers, to be called Agniveers, will be preferred during the recruitment in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and state police.

Salary Starting salary of soldiers under the Agnipath scheme

For the first year, Agniveers would get Rs. 30,000 per month. However, they will only receive Rs 21,000, with the remaining Rs. 9,000 going to a corpus. The Centre will contribute an equivalent amount to the fund and give lump sum of Rs. 11.77 lakh to them after four years. The corpus will be called Seva Nidhi and no income tax will be levied.

Insurance cover Free insurance policy for each Agniveer

The total salary for the second year would be Rs. 33,000 including 30% for Seva Nidhi Package. The salary for the third year will be Rs. 36,500. For the fourth year, the salary will be Rs. 40,000. Soldiers will not be eligible for a gratuity or a provident fund. Each soldier, however, would receive a free life insurance policy of Rs. 48 lakh.

Overhaul Scheme aimed at revamping the old recruitment system

Centre envisions the Agnipath Scheme as a much-needed revamp of the decades-old recruiting procedure. The Army argues that the plan would also help lower the average age from 32 to 26. The scheme is said to have been launched after years of negotiations and agreement among three army chiefs. Implementing this program will assist the government in freeing up cash for military modernization.

Details 'Short-term recruitment is tried-and-tested approach in many countries'

Meanwhile, The Ministry of Defence stressed that such a short-term recruiting system exists in many countries and is a tried-and-tested method for a youthful and nimble force. They stated that thinking 21-year-olds are immature is incorrect. "The present scheme will only bring about a right mix of 50%-50%, slowly in a very long run, of youngsters and experienced supervisory ranks," officials said.