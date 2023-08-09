No-confidence motion debate: RaGa attacks PM Modi, BJP over Manipur

August 09, 2023

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a tirade against the BJP government during the second day of the debate on the no-confidence motion

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a tirade against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government on Wednesday during the second day of the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha. He began by thanking Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for restoring his parliamentary membership and said he won't speak about Adani as it "probably hurt" the latter.

Why does this story matter?

This was Gandhi's first address after he was reinstated as an MP following the Supreme Court's stay of his conviction. He was expected to open the debate on Tuesday but was replaced as the lead speaker at the last minute, giving ammunition to the BJP. The opposition moved the no-confidence motion to force Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the horrific situation in Manipur.

Didn't know why I started Bharat Jodo Yatra: Gandhi

He then spoke about his experience during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a pan-India march spanning 4,000km from September 2022 to January this year. He said, "I was not even aware why I started the yatra. I realized that I started the yatra to understand the country. I also wanted to understand why I was abused for 10 years."

BJP murdered Bharat Mata in Manipur: Gandhi

However, social media users criticized Gandhi for purportedly rambling and not arriving at the point. He mentioned his visit to Manipur and said he met women survivors at the camp who told him about their plight. Despite this, PM Modi hasn't visited Manipur, he said, adding that the Modi government has divided India into two parts. "Bharat Mata was murdered in Manipur," he said.

PM Modi doesn't consider Manipur part of India: Gandhi

He went on to say that PM Modi has not visited Manipur until now because he doesn't consider Manipur a part of India. He said that to listen to India's voice, one must forgo their desires. In response, BJP MP Kiren Rijiju said that Gandhi must apologize to the people of the northeast, as they have suffered for 70 years due to the Congress.

