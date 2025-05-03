What's the story

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are staring at a major blow in their bid to finish in the top-two in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

The team's home fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is in jeopardy owing to bad weather.

Bengaluru has been witnessing incessant rains for the last two days and the trend is likely to continue on match day.