IPL 2025: Rain threat looms over RCB-CSK clash in Bengaluru
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are staring at a major blow in their bid to finish in the top-two in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.
The team's home fixture against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is in jeopardy owing to bad weather.
Bengaluru has been witnessing incessant rains for the last two days and the trend is likely to continue on match day.
Weather impact
Rain disrupts pre-match training sessions
The inclement weather has already impacted the teams' training sessions ahead of the match.
CSK's practice was interrupted by rain after just 45 minutes, while RCB's session was completely canceled due to a three-hour downpour.
This disruption is likely to affect both teams' preparations for the crucial match.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a "70% chance of rain" on Saturday, with showers expected in the afternoon or evening.
Match significance
CSK's playoff hopes dashed, RCB eye top spot
Despite CSK being out of the playoff race with just two wins in 10 games, this match is of utmost importance to RCB.
Sitting third on the points table with seven wins and three losses, a win could take them to the top.
This clash will be their first meeting in Bengaluru since IPL 2024 when RCB won by 27 runs, sealing their playoff berth.
Information
RCB aim to do the double over CSK
RCB can do the double over CSK this season. In the earlier match between the two sides at Chepauk, RCB won the contest by 50 runs.