IPL: How many players have recorded both century and hat-trick?
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran played a whirlwind knock in Match 49 of IPL 2025 against his former franchise, Punjab Kings.
His knock powered CSK after they were 22/2. He missed his century as CSK lost while defending 190.
Curran could have become the fourth player with a century and hat-trick in the IPL (separate occasions).
Here are the players with this double.
#1
Rohit Sharma
Star Indian batter Rohit Sharma was the first-ever player with the double of century and hat-trick in the IPL.
Rohit, known for his endearing knocks, took a hat-trick back in IPL 2009. It came for Deccan Chargers against Mumbai Indians in Centurion.
Three years later, the first of his two IPL tons came for MI against Kolkata Knight Riders (109*).
#2
Shane Watson
Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was key to Rajasthan Royals's success early in his IPL career.
He scored a fine century (101) for them against CSK at Chepauk in IPL 2013. However, RR lost that match.
A year later, Watson took a historic hat-trick for the Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
This made him the first overseas player with this elite IPL double.
#3
Sunil Narine
IPL 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Sunil Narine brought up his maiden century in the T20 format.
Narine ended up scoring a fiery 109 off 56 balls against the Royals.
He became KKR's third centurion after Brendon McCullum and Venkatesh Iyer.
Besides, Narine's only IPL hat-trick came in the 2013 edition. He took one against Punjab Kings in Mohali.
Information
Curran misses his opportunity
As mentioned, Curran had a bright chance to make this elite list. However, he scored a 47-ball 88 against PBKS in CSK's defeat. In 2019, Curran became the first overseas player to take a hat-trick for PBKS in the IPL.