What's the story

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Sam Curran played a whirlwind knock in Match 49 of IPL 2025 against his former franchise, Punjab Kings.

His knock powered CSK after they were 22/2. He missed his century as CSK lost while defending 190.

Curran could have become the fourth player with a century and hat-trick in the IPL (separate occasions).

Here are the players with this double.