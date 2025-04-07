IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: How the 'Impact Players' fared
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off a thrilling 12-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium to register their third win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
RCB rode on half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar and a powerful finish from Jitesh Sharma to post 221/5.
MI gave a strong fight but fell short at 209/9. Meanwhile, here we look at how the 'Impact Players' fared in the game.
How did the game pan out?
Kohli (67) and Devdutt Padikkal (37) stitched an impressive 91-run partnership before the latter's exit.
In the death overs, Jitesh Sharma (40) and Patidar (64) propelled RCB's score even further with a blistering 69-run stand.
MI's chase got off to a poor start as they were reduced to 99/4.
However, Tilak Varma (56) and skipper Hardik Pandya (42) revived the innings.
Sadly for MI, both batters fell within three deliveries, handing RCB the win.
MI
Another poor show from Rohit
MI were off to a fiery start as their 'Impact Player' Rohit Sharma attacked bowlers from the outset.
He even smashed Bhuvneshwar Kumar for a six in the opening over. Continuing his aggressive display, he smashed Yash Dayal for two successive fours in the second over.
However, the left-arm pacer trapped him right after. A peach of an inswinger shattered Rohit's stumps as he walked back for a nine-ball 17.
RCB
Decent spell from Suyash Sharma
For RCB, Suyash Sharma was the 'Impact Player' as the leg-spinner was introduced in the seventh over.
The youngster bowled his four overs on the bounce. Though he could take any wicket, Suyash gave away just 32 runs.
His economy of 8 is indeed impressive as over 430 runs were witnessed in the game.