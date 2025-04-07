What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pulled off a thrilling 12-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium to register their third win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB rode on half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar and a powerful finish from Jitesh Sharma to post 221/5.

MI gave a strong fight but fell short at 209/9. Meanwhile, here we look at how the 'Impact Players' fared in the game.