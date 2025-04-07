IPL 2025, RCB beat MI in high-scoring thriller: Stats
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium to record their third win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).
Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar and a blistering finish from Jitesh Sharma helped RCB finish at 221/5.
Though Mumbai Indians put up a valiant fight and took the game to the end, they eventually fell short (209/9).
Here are the key stats.
Kohli's brilliance
Kohli's record-breaking performance
RCB were off to a poor start as dashing opener Phil Salt was dismissed for four runs.
However, Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal (37 off 22 balls) exhibited their batting skills in the powerplay.
Their 91-run partnership ended with Padikkal's departure. Meanwhile, Kohli completed his half-century off just 29 balls with a six over the long-on fence.
Key moments
Patidar's counterattack and Jitesh's finish
RCB were comfortably placed at 95/2 when Patidar arrived to bat.
The RCB skipper made an immediate impact as he attacked bowlers from the outset.
He dominated a 48-run stand with fellow half-centurion Virat Kohli (67) before the latter departed.
The end overs saw Jitesh Sharma (40 off 19 balls) and Patidar accelerate the scoring rate with a quick-fire 69-run stand.
Bowling highlights
Jasprit Bumrah's return and Trent Boult's struggle
While Jasprit Bumrah made a successful return to competitive cricket with 4-0-29-0, Trent Boult had a tough time, returning with his most expensive analysis in IPL history: 4-0-57-2.
Although Boult picked a wicket in his first over for the 31st time in IPL, he couldn't break RCB's aggressive batting strategy.
He was particularly taken to cleaners toward the end.
Chase
How did MI's chase pan out?
MI were off to a disastrous start as both openers both openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton were dismissed for 17 runs apiece.
While Will Jacks threw away his start, Suryakumar Yadav looked sluggish during his 26-ball 28.
Tilak Varma (56) and skipper Hardik Pandya (42) then rescued the team by adding 89 runs in no time.
However, the dismissal of both batters within three deliveries meant RCB crossed the line.
Turning point
Krunal's decisive over turns the tide
MI needed 19 runs from the final over as Krunal Pandya had the ball in hand. He took three wickets and conceded just six runs in that over, effectively halting Mumbai's late surge.
Krunal's final figures read 4/45, a performance which is invaluable considering the context and quality of wickets he took.
Meanwhile, this was the first occasion of Krunal taking four wickets in an IPL match.
Kohli
Kohli slams his sixth IPL fifty vs MI
Kohli's 42-ball 67 was laced with eight fours and two sixes.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli has raced to 922 runs against MI in the IPL at an average of 31.79 from 34 matches.
This was his sixth fifty against them with his best score being 92*. Only KL Rahul (950) has smoked more runs against the franchise.
Feat
13,000 T20 runs for Kohli
With his 17th run, Kohli became the first Indian to complete 13,000 runs in T20 cricket.
Kohli has now raced to 13,050 runs from 403 T20s (386 innings).
In a career spanning 17 years, the 36-year-old has smoked nine tons and as many as 99 fifties.
Meanwhile, the likes of Chris Gayle (14,562), Alex Hales (13,610), Shoaib Malik (13,557), and Kieron Pollard (13,537) are ahead of Kohli in terms of runs in the format.
Stats
Second fifty of IPL 2025
8,168 of Kohli's T20 runs have come in the IPL. He remains the only player with 8,000-plus runs in the cash-rich league.
Kohli has featured in 256 IPL matches, averaging 38.89, all playing for RCB.
The tally includes eight tons, the most in the tournament (50s: 57).
Across four games in IPL 2025, he has raced to 164 runs at 54.66. This was his second fifty this season.
Patidar
Patidar slams his second IPL fifty vs MI
Patidar finished with 64 from 32 balls (5 fours, 4 sixes).
This was his second fifty this season as he has raced to 161 runs from four innings (SR: 175).
Meanwhile, the RCB skipper smoked his second half-century across three innings versus MI.
Overall, Patidar has raced to 960 IPL runs at 35.55. His strike rate is a brilliant 161.34 as this was his ninth fifty (100s: 1).
Pandya
All-round show from Pandya
Albeit in a losing cause, Pandya put up an all-round show. He claimed two vital wickets to finish with 2/45 from four overs.
He then instilled life in the contest with his fiery batting.
The dasher made 42 off mere 15 balls as he smoked three boundaries and four maximums.
Notably, Pandya now occupies the second spot on the Purple Cap leaderboard, having taken 10 wickets from four matches at 12 (ER: 8.57). This includes a fifer.
Varma
Varma smokes second IPL fifty vs RCB
Varma made 56 off 29 balls as he smoked four fours and as many sixes.
As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his second fifty vs RCB as he has raced to 156 runs across four innings against them at 78.
Meanwhile, he now owns 151 runs across four innings in IPL 2025 at 37.75.
This was his first fifty. Overall, he has raced to 1,307 runs at 39.60 (SR: 144.73). The tally includes seven half-centuries.
Career
83 wickets for Krunal in the IPL
Krunal finished his spell with 4/45 from four overs.
Playing his 131st match, Krunal has raced to 83 wickets in the IPL.
He averages 33.01 with his economy rate being 7.47. Versus MI, which happens to be Krunal's former side, the spinner has taken eight wickets from seven matches at 7.90.
In four games this season, he has taken seven wickets at 19.14
Information
Updates in points table
With three wins in four games, RCB are now third in the points table as they have conquered each of their three away games (NRR: +1.015). On the other hand, MI have now lost four of their five matches. They are reeling at the eighth spot with their NRR being -0.010.
