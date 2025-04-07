What's the story

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium to record their third win in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar and a blistering finish from Jitesh Sharma helped RCB finish at 221/5.

Though Mumbai Indians put up a valiant fight and took the game to the end, they eventually fell short (209/9).

Here are the key stats.