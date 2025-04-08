What's the story

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), courtesy of a stellar performance from Krunal Pandya.

The sibling showdown at the Wankhede Stadium witnessed Krunal taking four crucial wickets as his brother Hardik returned as the losing captain.

Despite Hardik's explosive innings of 42 off just 15 balls and Tilak Varma's commendable contribution of 56 off 29 balls, RCB emerged victorious.