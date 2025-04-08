IPL 2025, MI vs RCB: Presenting Player of the Day
What's the story
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Match 20 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), courtesy of a stellar performance from Krunal Pandya.
The sibling showdown at the Wankhede Stadium witnessed Krunal taking four crucial wickets as his brother Hardik returned as the losing captain.
Despite Hardik's explosive innings of 42 off just 15 balls and Tilak Varma's commendable contribution of 56 off 29 balls, RCB emerged victorious.
Match summary
RCB's innings set the stage for sibling showdown
RCB set a daunting target of 221 runs, courtesy Rajat Patidar's explosive 64 off 32 balls and Virat Kohli's quickfire 67.
Despite a strong fightback from MI's middle order, Krunal's late burst ensured RCB registered their third win of the season.
His first wicket came in the form of the dangerous Will Jacks (22) in the 10th over. Notably, it was a shortish delivery at 117kph that trapped Jacks.
Game-changing moment
Krunal's decisive over turns the tide
The match turned dramatic in the death overs when Hardik Pandya (42 off 15 balls) and Tilak Varma (56 off 29) were leading MI's charge.
With MI needing 19 runs from the final over, Krunal struck on his first ball of the 19th over, dismissing Mitchell Santner with a full-length delivery.
He then removed Deepak Chahar and Naman Dhir in quick succession, taking three wickets and conceding just six runs in that over, effectively halting Mumbai's late surge.
Match impact
Krunal's performance secures RCB's victory
Krunal's final figures read 4/45, a performance which is invaluable considering the context and quality of wickets he took.
This impressive display of skill under pressure not only sealed RCB's victory but also added another layer to the ongoing sibling rivalry in IPL.
Meanwhile, this was the first occasion of Krunal taking four wickets in an IPL match.
Career
83 wickets for Krunal in the IPL
Krunal finished his spell with 4/45 from four overs.
Playing his 131st match, Krunal has raced to 83 wickets in the IPL, as per ESPNcricinfo. He averages 33.01 with his economy rate being 7.47.
Versus MI, which happens to be Krunal's former side, the spinner has taken eight wickets from seven matches at 7.90.
In four games this season, he has taken seven wickets at 19.14.