The highlight of the game was the Samson-Varma duo who added 201* runs, marking India's highest partnership in the format.

The team also set a new record for the most sixes in a T20I innings, hitting 23 sixes in Johannesburg.

283/1 in 20 overs! India's highest-ever T20I total overseas

By Parth Dhall 11:09 pm Nov 15, 202411:09 pm

What's the story Records tumbled as India racked up 283/1 against South Africa in the 4th T20I at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Both Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma hammered their respective tons, with the Indian innings recording 23 sixes. Notably, India registered their highest-ever T20I total overseas. This is also their second-highest total in the format overall. Here are the key records set by India.

Opening stand

India add 73 runs in Powerplay

Indian openers Samson and Abhishek Sharma came out with a positive intent. They attacked the Proteas bowlers from the outset. The duo added a flurry of boundaries as India scored 73 in the Powerplay, now the second-highest total in this phase in India-SA T20Is. Lutho Sipamla dismissed Abhishek on the Powerplay's final ball for an 18-ball 36 (4s-2, 6s-4).

Partnership

India's highest-ever stand in T20Is

The rest of India's innings was all about the Samson-Varma show. They went after the Proteas bowling attack and struck a total of 19 sixes between them. Samson slammed a 56-ball 109* (6 fours and 9 sixes), while Varma finished with a 47-ball 120* (9 fours and 10 sixes). Samson and Varma added 201* runs, India's highest partnership for any wicket in the format.

Total

India's record-breaking total in T20Is

As mentioned, India have registered their highest-ever total away from home in T20Is. Their previous-highest such total was 244/4 that came in 2016 against the West Indies in Lauderhill. Notably, India have also registered their second-highest total overall in T20Is. Their highest T20I total came last month against Bangladesh - a record-breaking 297/6 in Hyderabad.

Information

Most sixes in a T20I innings

India slammed 23 sixes in Johannesburg, the most in a T20I innings between two Full-Member sides. The previous-most were 22 by India (against Bangladesh in Hyderabad in 2024) and 22 by West Indies (against SA in Centurion in 2023).