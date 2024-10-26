Summarize Simplifying... In short Vijaykumar Vyshak, who transitioned from a top-order batter to a pace bowler, has earned his first call-up to the Indian T20 squad for the series in South Africa.

Despite battling a gluten allergy that affected his fitness and performance, Vyshak transformed his fitness regimen and honed his bowling skills under the guidance of former India coach, Bharat Arun.

Vyshak started his cricketing journey as a top-order batter (Image source: X/@IPL)

'Dream come true' - Vijaykumar Vyshak after maiden India call-up

What's the story Karnataka's 27-year-old fast bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak has been picked in the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming South Africa tour. This is his first-ever national team selection. The news reached him while he was gearing up for a Ranji Trophy match against Bihar in Patna. Overwhelmed by the career milestone, Vyshak told TOI, "An India call-up is what every cricketer aspires for. It's a dream come true."

Career transition

Vyshak's journey from batter to bowler

Vyshak started his cricketing journey as a top-order batter before switching to pace bowling a decade ago. Although he struggled with personal fitness issues stemming from a gluten allergy, he has taken 99 wickets in 25 First-Class matches. His stellar performance earned him a spot in Royal Challengers Bengaluru as Rajat Patidar's replacement two seasons ago.

Fitness transformation

Vyshak's fitness journey and training regimen

Vyshak opened up about his struggle with weight and endurance due to his gluten allergy. A few years ago, I looked at myself in the mirror and I didn't see a cricketer. What I saw was an overweight youngster, who was struggling with his cricket. That day, I told myself, fitness is everything, work on it," said Vyshak, who has a career-best of 3 for 5 in domestic T20 cricket.

Coaching influence

Vyshak's bowling skills honed by former India coach

Vyshak also turned to former India bowling coach Bharat Arun to polish his bowling. He credits Arun for helping him overcome technical issues with his weight, which had affected his performance in the past. Now, as a member of the Indian T20 squad for the upcoming series in South Africa starting November 8, Vyshak is excited to display his skills on the international stage.