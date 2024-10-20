Summarize Simplifying... In short India's highest innings totals in home Test defeats include a recent 462 against New Zealand in Bengaluru, a 449 against Pakistan in 2005, and a 436 against England in Hyderabad in 2024.

Despite impressive individual performances, India couldn't secure victories, falling short in the final chases.

These matches highlight the unpredictable nature of cricket, where even high scores don't guarantee a win.

India lost the match even after scoring 462 in the second innings (Image source X/@BCCI)

India's highest innings totals in Test defeat at home

By Parth Dhall 04:55 pm Oct 20, 202404:55 pm

What's the story New Zealand claimed a historic win over India in the 1st Test in Bengaluru on October 20. The Kiwis chased down 107 to win their first Test in India since 1988. India, who perished for a record 46, went on to score 462 in the second innings. As per Cricbuzz, this is India's highest innings total in a Test defeat at home.

#1

462 vs New Zealand, Bengaluru, 2024

In Bengaluru, India struggled under overcast conditions after electing to bat first. They perished for 46, their lowest-ever total in home Tests. NZ, on the other hand, took a massive lead after scoring 402. Rachin Ravindra slammed a ton. In an anti-climax, India raced to 462, with Sarfaraz Khan (150) and Rishabh Pant (99) starring for them. However, NZ chased down 107.

#2

449 vs Pakistan, Bengaluru, 2005

India suffered a similar defeat to Pakistan nearly two decades ago (2005) at the same venue. Pakistan racked up a mammoth 570 after electing to bat first. However, a rapid double-ton from Virender Sehwag powered India to 449. The visitors declared for 261/2 in the second innings, thereby giving a 383-run target. They eventually won the match by 168 runs.

#3

436 vs England, Hyderabad, 2024

Earlier this year, England drew first blood in the five-Test series by beating India in Hyderabad. England were bowled out for 246 in the first innings, with Ben Stokes's 70(88) powering them. India topped it by compiling 436. Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, and Ravindra Jadeja slammed fifties. However, India couldn't chase 231 after England compiled 420 in the second innings.