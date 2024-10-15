Summarize Simplifying... In short In the history of India-New Zealand Test matches, Ashwin leads with 66 wickets, followed by Sir Richard Hadlee with 65.

Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker in India-New Zealand Tests

Bowlers with 55+ wickets in India-New Zealand Tests

By Parth Dhall 05:25 pm Oct 15, 2024

What's the story The three-match Test series between India and New Zealand will be underway in Bengaluru on October 15. Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will resume his duties after a successful outing in the Bangladesh series. Notably, Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker in India-NZ Test matches. Only three other bowlers have 55+ wickets in this regard. Have a look at his list.

#1

Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

As mentioned, Ashwin is the highest wicket-taker in India-New Zealand Test matches. In a career spanning over a decade, he has snapped up 66 scalps from just nine Tests at an incredible average of 15.43 against this opposition. His tally includes a record six fifers and three match hauls of 10 wickets (BBI: 7/59 and BBM: 13/140).

#2

Sir Richard Hadlee (NZ)

The legendary Sir Richard Hadlee is the only other bowler with over 60 wickets in India-NZ Tests. The former New Zealand bowler is the highest wicket-taker among pacers in these games. Between 1976 and 1990, Hadlee snapped up 65 wickets in 14 Tests at a remarkable average of 22.96 against India. He recorded four five-wicket hauls.

#3

Bishan Singh Bedi (India)

The late Bishan Singh Bedi follows Hadlee on this list with 57 wickets. India's legendary spinner, Bedi averaged 19.14 in 12 Tests against the Kiwis between 1968 and 1976. The former left-arm spinner was part of India's first-ever Test win overseas. It came against New Zealand in the 1968 Dunedin Test. India won that match by five wickets.

#4

Erapalli Prasanna (India)

Erapalli Prasanna, who was among India's famous spin quartet, also starred in the historic Test win over New Zealand from 1968. He took a match-winning six-wicket haul in the second innings. Prasanna overall snapped up 55 wickets from 10 Tests against New Zealand at an average of 20.12. The tally includes four five-wicket hauls and a match haul of 10 wickets.