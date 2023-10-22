Virat Kohli averages 71.78 against NZ in home ODIs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:20 pm Oct 22, 202311:20 pm

Indian talisman Virat Kohli struck a superb 95-run knock versus New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Indian talisman Virat Kohli struck a superb 95-run knock versus New Zealand in match number 21 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday. New Zealand posted 273/10 in 50 overs as Kohli led the run-chase, building key partnerships along the way. He missed out on a 49th ODI century but helped India claim a fifth successive win in the 2023 World Cup.

A solid knock under pressure

Kohli is a master of the run-chase and for the second successive match he kept his cool and took India past the line. After a cracking century against Bangladesh in Pune, Kohli showed purpose once again, slamming 95 from 104 balls. He stitched three fifty-plus stands along the way and put a price on his wicket. Matt Henry dismissed him in the end.

1,000 runs for Kohli at home versus NZ

Kohli's 95 took him past the 1,000-run mark versus New Zealand at home. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kohli now owns 1,005 runs at a solid average of 71.78. He has racked up four tons and five fifties on home soil versus the Kiwis. Meanwhile, the 34-year-old has smacked 514 runs away (home of opposition) versus NZ and another nine runs at neutral venues.

1,500 ODI runs for Kohli against the Kiwis

Besides going past 1,000 home ODI runs, Kohli has surpassed 1,500 runs versus NZ. He has 1,528 runs at an average of 56.59. He owns five fifties and nine centuries. He is the second Indian to slam 1,500-plus runs against New Zealand, joining the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who piled on 1,750 runs. Overall, Kohli is the fifth to reach the figure in world cricket.

Highest scorer in the 2023 World Cup

Kohli is now the top run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup. He is the first to scale 350-plus runs (354) at an average of 118.00. He owns one ton and three fifties. Kohli has a strike rate of 90.53.

Kohli's ODI career in stats

Kohli has raced to 13,437 runs at 58.16. He slammed his 69th ODI fifty, besides owning 48 tons. He surpassed Sanath Jayasuriya in terms of ODI runs and is now the 4th-highest run-scorer. Kohli has struck 5,857 runs at home, averaging 59.76 (100s: 22, 50s: 30). He also owns 5,336 runs away at 55.58 and a further 2,244 runs (neutral venues) at 60.64.

ODI World Cup: 12th fifty-plus score for Kohli

Kohli registered his ninth fifty in the ICC Cricket World Cup, besides owning three tons. His tally of 12 fifty-plus scores saw him match the likes of Kumar Sangakkara and Shakib Al Hasan (12 each).