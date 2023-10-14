Mohammad Rizwan: Decoding his stellar ODI stats in 2023

Rizwan is Pakistan's most successful ODI batter in 2023 (Photo credit: X/@ICC)

Mohammad Rizwan has been in sublime form in ODIs this year. He has been Pakistan's most successful batter in this format in 2023. He did the hard work to score a 69-ball 49 against India in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup clash but got dismissed just when he was looking to get a move on. Here we decode his ODI numbers in 2023.

Most runs for Pakistan in ODIs this year

Rizwan is Pakistan's leading run-getter in ODI this year He has amassed 876 runs in 19 matches at an impressive average of 73. Rizwan has hammered seven fifties and a solitary ton which came against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup. Overall, he has surpassed SL's Pathum Nissanka (870) and now he is the third-highest run-scorer behind Shubman Gill and Asif Khan.

Leading run-scorer in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup

Rizwan is having a sensational 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as he has made three consecutive meaningful contributions. Momentarily, he is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing mega event with 248 runs in three matches. Rizwan scored 68 against the Netherlands in the opener followed by a historic 131* against SL. NZ's Devon Conway is second on the list with 229 runs.

Rizwan raced past 1,500 ODI runs in Asia

Rizwan also raced past 1,500 ODI runs in Asia during the high-voltage clash against India. He has amassed 1,520 in 47 ODIs in Asia at 44.70. The 31-year-old has crunched 10 fifties and three centuries. Inzamam-ul-Haq (50.11), Babar Azam (60.02), Imam-ul-Haq (49.54), Saeed Anwar (45.29), and Javed Miandad (45.18) are the only Pakistan batters with higher averages in Asia (Minimum: 1,500 runs).

Fourth-most ODI runs as Pakistan wicket-keeper

As a designated keeper, Rizwan has raced to 1,534 runs in 48 ODIs at an average of 43.82. He has slammed three centuries and 10 fifties. Only Kamran Akmal (3,168), Moin Khan (3,100), Sarfaraz Ahmed (2,315), and Rashid Latif (1,709) have mustered more ODI runs as Pakistan keeper. Among keepers with 1,000 or more ODI runs for Pakistan, Rizwan's average is the highest.

His home, away and neutral venue numbers in ODIs

The 31-year-old has amassed 593 runs from 19 home matches at an average of 42.35. Rizwan has returned with 776 runs in 31 away (home of opposition) at an average of 38.80. He has hammered six away fifties. While he has featured in 18 neutral venue games has slammed 572 runs. All three of his ODI centuries have come in neutral venues.

A look at his numbers in ODIs

With this 49-run knock, Rizwan has raced to 1,941 runs in 68 matches at an average of 40.43. Besides three centuries, the wicket-keeper has smashed 13 half-centuries. He has maintained a strike rate of 89.20. His 131* against Sri Lanka is his highest score in this format. Rizwan's most ODI runs have come against NZ, scoring 359 runs from nine matches at 59.83.