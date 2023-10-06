ICC World Cup: Rizwan and Shakeel slam fifties versus Netherlands

By Rajdeep Saha 06:44 pm Oct 06, 202306:44 pm

Rizwan and Shakeel then added 120 runs for the fourth wicket (Photo credit: X/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team duo Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel batted well to hit respective fifties in match number 2 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Friday in Hyderabad. Pakistan were off to a poor start and lost three quick scalps (38/3). Rizwan and Shakeel then added 120 runs for the fourth wicket. After their dismissal, Pakistan went on to get 286/10.

A solid stand on offer

Pakistan were in trouble inside the powerplay before Rizwan and Shakeel upped the tempo and looked to be positive, scoring at a decent rate and finding those odd boundaries. Both players steadied the ship and added a crucial century-plus stand. However, Shakeel departed for 68 on the 29th over and Rizwan too perished for the same score three overs later.

Rizwan averages 75.50 versus the Netherlands

Rizwan's 68 came from 75 balls. He slammed eight fours. Bas de Leede went on to dismiss Rizwan. Across 60 ODI innings, Rizwan has raced to 1,761 runs at 37.46. He slammed his 13th ODI fifty. Meanwhile, Rizwan has got to 150 fours as well. In three matches versus the Dutch, he has 151 runs at 75.50 (50s: 2).

Shakeel shines with a quickfire 68

Shakeel was the aggressor of the two and scored a quickfire 68 from 52 balls. He struck at 130.77. Shakeel managed to hit nine fours and a maximum. In seven ODIs, Shakeel has 144 runs at 28.80. He slammed his career-best score and a second fifty. In two matches at neutral venues, he has 77 runs at 38.50.