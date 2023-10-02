Irani Cup: ROI post 308; Saurashtra trail by 96 runs

By Parth Dhall

Saurashtra finished on 212/9 at stumps (Image source: X/@BCCIdomestic)

The Rest of India (ROI) have a commanding lead over Saurashtra in the 2023 Irani Cup in Rajkot. ROI, led by Hanuma Vihari, were bundled out for 308, having added 10 runs to their overnight score. Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut completed a well-deserved five-wicket haul, while Saurabh Kumar added a crucial 39. Saurashtra then finished on 212/9 at stumps. Arpit Vasavada scored a half-century.

A look at summary of Day 2

ROI resumed the match with their overnight score (298/8). Dharmendrasinh Jadeja and Bhut wrapped up their innings (308) by taking two quick wickets. Saurashtra, led by veteran Indian pacer Jaydev Unadkat, were reduced to 5/77. Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara too departed on 29. However, Vasavada (54), Prerak Mandkad (29), and Bhut (20) made vital contributions with the bat. Unadkat and Yuvrajsinh Dodiya returned unbeaten.

What is Irani Cup?

The latest Ranji champions and the Rest of India feature in the Irani Cup, a one-off First-Class encounter. Notably, the 2022-23 domestic season will witness two Irani Cup games Earlier this year, ROI beat Madhya Pradesh by 238 runs to lift the Cup. MP had won the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy. Meanwhile, Saurashtra won the Ranji Trophy in February this year after beating Bengal.

The pick of Saurashtra's bowlers

Left-arm spinner Bhut was the pick of Saurashtra's bowlers in the first innings. He picked wickets at crucial junctures that restricted ROI. Bhut snapped up 5/94 in 29.2 overs, including a couple of maidens. Meanwhile, spinners Jadeja and Dodiya shared the rest of five wickets. The former took 3/90 in 29 overs, while Dodiya picked 2/74 in 20 overs.

A solid knock from Vasavada

Vasavada came to the middle when Saurashtra were tottering on 64/4. They had lost Harvik Desai, Chirag Jani, Pujara, and Sheldon Jackson by then. Vasavada added crucial runs with Prerak Mankad and Parth Bhut to get Saurashtra past 170. Vasavada scored 54 off 127 balls (2 fours) as Saurashtra propelled past 200. He was the final man to depart for Saurashtra on Day 2.

ROI bowlers shine

Vidwath Kaverappa became the first seamer to take a wicket in the ongoing Irani Cup final. Notably, spinners took all 10 wickets in the 1st innings. Kaverappa has taken 3/28 in nine overs as of now. He was assisted by left-arm spinner Saurabh, who has picked three wickets so far. Shams Mulani and Pulkit Narang were also among the wickets on Day 2.