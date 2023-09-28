Shakib Al Hasan eyes international retirement after 2025 Champions Trophy

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:47 am Sep 28, 202310:47 am

Shakib also insisted that he won't lead the side after the 2023 ODI World Cup (Source: X/@ICC)

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan eyes retirement from international cricket following the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He revealed the same during a TV interview on Wednesday (September 27). Shakib also insisted that he won't lead the side after the 2023 ODI World Cup. Notably, the all-rounder is among the finest all-rounders in the history of the game. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Shakib, who made his international debut in 2006, has been a remarkable servant for Bangladesh cricket. He has been instrumental to the side's rise in recent years. At 36, Shakib is still going strong and aims to serve the national team for about 1.5 more years. Notably, he is currently the team's all-format skipper. He would step down from the role after the WC.

Here is what Shakib said

"As far as international career is concerned, what I see at this moment it is up to 2025 Champions Trophy," he told T-sports. "The T20 format is up to the 2024 World Cup and that's it. As far as Test goes, maybe sooner, maybe after the World Cup." Notably, the 2025 Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in February-March.

Shakib to step down as captain

"As far as reality goes, I will lead till this World Cup and I won't lead in ODIs after that," he stated. "Let me clear one thing - I resigned as captain on [September ] 17th, and when I did that, I did not know that this kind of situation was coming up." Meanwhile, the 2023 WC will get underway on October 5.

How did Shakib become the ODI skipper?

Shakib, 36, was given the charge as Tamim Iqbal stepped down from the role in August this year. He is now Bangladesh's designated captain across all three formats. Notably, Litton Das was Tamim's deputy during the latter's tenure as the skipper. BCB, however, wanted an experienced captain like Shakib for the World Cup. Litton will continue in the role of the vice-captain.

Here are Shakib's stellar stats

Shakib has slammed 7,384 runs in 240 ODIs at 37.55. He is Bangladesh's highest wicket-taker in ODIs (308). Shakib is the highest run-scorer and the highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in T20Is. He has smashed 2,382 runs in 117 matches at 23.82 and scalped 140 wickets. In Tests, he has hammered 4,454 runs in 66 matches at 39.07 while scalping 233 wickets (highest for Bangladesh).