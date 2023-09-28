IND-AUS ODI series takeaways: Have India ticked all boxes?

India defeated Australia 2-1 (Source: X/@ICC)

India defeated Australia 2-1 in their last bilateral ODI series before the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup next month. The Men in Blue recorded comprehensive victories in the first two games before losing the dead rubber. Australia dearly missed their regulars in the XI. Meanwhile, India could not have signed off their WC preparations in a better way. Here are the key takeaways.

Tremendous show from Indian batters

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Suryakumar Yadav recorded fifty-plus scores in the first two games as Australian bowlers struggled against them big time. Notably, SKY was struggling in ODIs heading into this series. Even Shreyas Iyer smoked a fiery hundred in the second game. Veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli only participated in the dead rubber and recorded fifties.

Does India have the most settled line-up heading into WC?

India's preceding assignment was the 2023 Asia Cup which they clinched comprehensively. Even in that tournament, all of India's top-six batters recorded at least one 50-plus score. As the WC would be in India, the home team batters would be aware of the conditions. Hence, it won't be too far-fetched to state that India have the best or rather the most settled batting line-up.

Shami, Ashwin starred in the bowling department

The ever-green Mohammed Shami showcased his prowess with a fifer in the opener. Meanwhile, Ravichandran Ashwin, playing his first ODI series after over 1.5 years, scalped four wickets across two high-scoring games at an economy of 5.18. While batters were gathering runs for fun in the second ODI in Indore, he was getting the ball to spin miles.

A poor series for Thakur

Heading into the ODI series, the team management preferred Shardul Thakur over Shami in the XI due to the former's batting abilities. However, Thakur's poor show and Shami's fifer might have caused a change in the mindset. The former did not take a single wicket across the first two games and leaked runs at 8.07. Thakur was rested for the final match.

Australia's struggles in bowling

Australia majorly lacked in the bowling department in the absence of their veterans. Regular skipper Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood played two games apiece, returning with two and three wickets, respectively. Coming back from an injury, Mitchell Starc just played the final game and recorded 1/53 in seven overs. All-rounders Cameron Green (ER: 7.8) and Sean Abbott (7.47) struggled to contain the run flow.

Maxwell's four-wicket haul a major boost for the Aussies

Glenn Maxwell only participated in the dead rubber. While he could only manage five with the bat, he recorded his best ODI bowling figures worth 4/40 in 10 overs. His performance is certainly a major boost for the Aussies as his regular contribution in the bowling department can allow pacers Starc, Hazlewood, and Cummins to play together.

Fifties across three games for Warner

Meanwhile, David Warner recorded fifties in all three games, sending a massive warning to his WC oppositions. Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, and Marnus Labuschagne were also among the runs. However, the constant changes in the XI and the approach to give all their players game time cost Australia the series. They, however, have walked away with several positives.