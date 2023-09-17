SA vs AUS: Aiden Markram smokes his seventh ODI fifty

Written by Gaurav Tripathi September 17, 2023 | 04:55 pm 2 min read

Aiden Markram ended up scoring an 87-ball 93 (Source: X/@ICC)

Aiden Markram scored a brilliant half-century in the fifth and deciding ODI against Australia. It was an important knock from Markram as South Africa were off to a poor start. He ended up scoring an 87-ball 93 (9 fours, 3 sixes). Meanwhile, this was Markram's second fifty-plus score of this series. Overall, he has now raced to seven ODI fifties. Here are his stats.

A fine knock from Markram

Batting first in the series finale, SA were struggling at 37/2 when Markram arrived in the middle. He stitched an important 43-run stand with Rassie van der Dussen (30). The sudden fall of two more wickets meant SA were reduced to 103/4. Markram then recorded a 109-run stand with David Miller to put his side on command. Tim David eventually dismissed him.

Seventh ODI fifty for Markram

As mentioned, this was Markram's seventh ODI fifty. Playing his 55th ODI, the middle-order batter has now raced to 1,665 runs at 35.42. One of his two ODI tons came in the third ODI of this series (102*). Against Australia, Markram has raced to 346 runs in nine ODIs at 43.25. His highest ODI score (175) came against Netherlands earlier this year.

500-plus ODI runs in 2023

Markram has been a standout batter for SA in ODIs in 2023. He has amassed 577 runs in 11 matches at an impressive average of 64.11. The dasher has maintained a strike rate of 119.70. Among SA batters, only Temba Bavuma (637) has scored more runs this year than him. Both his centuries have come this year, while he has also slammed two fifties.

