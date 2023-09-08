Concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne slams his 7th ODI fifty: Stats

Concussion substitute Marnus Labuschagne slams his 7th ODI fifty: Stats

September 08, 2023

Labuschagne wasn't part of the playing XI and came in as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green versus SA (Photo credit: X/@cricketcomau)

Marnus Labuschagne missed the cut in Australia's 15-member ICC Cricket World Cup squad. However, having been included in the ODI series versus South Africa, the stylish batter had his say in the first encounter. Labuschagne wasn't part of the playing XI and came in as a concussion substitute for Cameron Green. Labuschagne smashed an unbeaten 80, helping his side pull off a 223-run chase.

Cool and composed Labuschagne helps Australia win

Green had to retire hurt after being hit on the helmet and Labuschagne walked in as his substitute when his side's score read 72/5. Australia were reduced to 113/7 thereafter and were staring at a defeat. However, Labuschagne played with a cool head and found company in Ashton Agar as the duo added 112* runs. A substantial stand made the difference in the end.

Labuschagne gets to 927 ODI runs

Labuschagne scored 80* from 93 balls. His knock was laced with eight fours. Labuschagne has now raced to 927 ODI runs at 34.33. He registered his seventh fifty, besides also owning a century. Versus South Africa, the talented Labuschagne has amassed amassed 229 runs at 76.33. In 21 away ODIs (home of opposition), Labuschagne has 665 runs at 36.94.

