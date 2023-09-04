Shubman Gill becomes fastest Indian to 1,500 ODI runs: Stats

Shubman Gill becomes fastest Indian to 1,500 ODI runs: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Parth Dhall September 04, 2023 | 11:55 pm 2 min read

Gill owns a double-century in ODI cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Shubman Gill has scripted history by becoming the fastest Indian batter to accomplish 1,500 ODI runs. He achieved the mark with a sensational half-century in India's 2023 Asia Cup clash against Nepal in Pallekele. The star Indian batter entered the game, requiring 53 runs to get the mark. Gill (67*), along with skipper Rohit Sharma, helped India humble Nepal by 10 wickets (DLS method).

Fastest Indian to 1,500 ODI runs

Gill, who made his ODI debut in 2019, completed 1,500 runs in 29 ODI innings of as many games. Shreyas Iyer was the previous fastest Indian to get the mark, having taken 34 innings. Meanwhile, Gill owns a 60-plus average and a 100-plus strike rate in ODI cricket. His tally includes seven fifties and as many as four centuries (200: 1).

Gill slams an incredible 67*

Gill started his innings with a whacking boundary and continued to play in that manner. He smashed a 62-ball 67* (8 fours and 1 six). It was his seventh half-century in the 50-over format.

Fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs

Earlier this year, Gill also became the fastest Indian and joint-second-fastest overall to complete 1,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone in just 19 innings, equaling Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's feat. Only Imam's compatriot Fakhar Zaman (18) has reached the milestone faster. Among Indians, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan follow Gill on the elite list. The duo took 24 innings apiece to get the mark.

Third-highest average in ODIs

Gill's current ODI average of 60-plus is the third-highest among batters with at least 1,000 runs. Former Netherlands all-rounder Ryan ten Doeschate (67) tops this list. South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen (60.58) is the only other batter ahead of Gill in this regard. Among Indians, Kohli follows Gill on the list, with 12,902 runs at 57.08.

India humble Nepal to reach Super Fours

India beat Nepal in a run-curtailed Asia Cup 2023 fixture at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Men in Blue chased down the revised target of 145 runs, with Rohit (74*) and Gill leading the charge. Earlier, Nepal were bowled out for 230, although their impressive batting made headlines. Besides, India have made it to the Super Four along with Pakistan.

