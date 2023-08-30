Asia Cup: Mohammad Rizwan races past 1,500 ODI runs

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 30, 2023 | 05:27 pm 2 min read

Over 1,090 of his ODI runs have come as a designated wicket-keeper (Source:X/TheRealPCB)

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan has raced past 1,500 runs in ODI cricket. He accomplished the milestone with his second run in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal in Multan. Rizwan has emerged as a vital part of Pakistan's white-ball teams in recent years. Rizwan scored 44 versus Nepal after Pakistan chose to bat. Here we look at his stats.

1,500 runs for Rizwan

Meanwhile, Rizwan has become the 37th player to complete 1,500 ODI runs in Pakistan colors. He accomplished the milestone in 61 matches. He now has 1,542 runs at an average of 34.26 in the 50-over format. The 31-year-old has smashed 10 fifties in ODI cricket. He also owns a couple of centuries with 115 reading his highest score.

Fourth-most ODI runs as Pakistan wicket-keeper

As a designated keeper, Rizwan has raced to 1,135 runs in 41 ODIs at an average of 35-plus. Only Kamran Akmal (3,168), Moin Khan (3,100), Sarfaraz Ahmed (2,315), and Rashid Latif (1,709) have mustered more ODI runs as Pakistan keeper. Among keepers with 1,000 or more ODI runs for Pakistan, only Umar Akmal (37.22) has a better average than Rizwan.

His stats at number four

In May this year, Rizwan stated that number four is his preferred batting position in ODIs. He has certainly enjoyed batting at the spot as he now owns 909 ODI runs at number four with his average being just under 40. Six of his 10 ODI fifties and both his hundreds have come batting at number four.

