Andy Murray becomes ninth man to win 200 major matches

Written by Parth Dhall August 30, 2023 | 01:38 pm 3 min read

Andy Murray is now 200-54 at Grand Slams

Former world number one Andy Murray reached the second round of the 2023 US Open after beating Frenchman Corentin Moutet in straight sets. The former claimed a 6-2, 7-5, 6-3 win after nearly three hours in New York. He saved two set points in the second set. As a result, Murray, the 2012 US Open champion, won his 200th match at Grand Slams.

A look at the match stats

Murray won a total of 112 points and 45 winners in the match. Moutet struck as many as five aces. The Scot had a win percentage of 77 and 62 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted five of his 25 break points. Moutet (36) had more unforced errors than Murray (23). The latter recorded a total of three double faults.

Murray enters this elite club

As mentioned, Murray has become the ninth man to win 200 or more singles matches at Grand Slams. He is only behind Roger Federer (369), Novak Djokovic (354), Rafael Nadal (314), Jimmy Connors (233), Andre Agassi (224), Ivan Lendl (222), Roy Emerson (210), and Pete Sampras (203) in terms of major match wins. Murray is now 200-54 at Grand Slams.

Murray's 49th win at US Open

Murray recorded his 49th win at the US Open (49-15). The 36-year-old has a win-loss record of 61-13 at Wimbledon. A look at his record at the other two Grand Slams - Australian Open: 51-15 and French Open: 39-11.

Murray's only US Open title; 100th major win

After beating Djokovic in the 2012 US Open final, Murray became the first British man to win a Grand Slam final since Fred Perry in 1936. The latter also became the first Scottish-born player to win a major final since Harold Mahony in 1896. Murray's win against Djokovic in the final was the 100th of his career at Grand Slams.

Longest tie-break in US Open final history

Murray defeated Djokovic 7-6(10), 7-5, 2-6, 3-6, 6-2 in the men's singles final at the 2012 US Open. It had the longest tie-break in the history of the US Open final (12-10). The final lasted a record four hours and 54 minutes.

Notable numbers of Murray

At the US Open, Murray has reached at least the semi-finals thrice 2008, 2011, and 2012) and the quarter-finals on three other occasions (2013, 2014, and 2016). In the last four US Open editions he has featured in (2022, 2021, 2020, and 2018), Murray hasn't gone past the third round. In 2021, he was knocked out by Stefanos Tsitsipas in the opening round.

Murray's impressive career stats

Murray has a career record of 730-244. He has clinched a record 46 singles titles, including 14 at Masters 1000 events and two gold Olympic gold medals. After winning the US Open in 2012, Murray won Wimbledon the following year. He won the last of his three majors in 2016 by winning Wimbledon. Murray held the top spot (ATP Rankings) for 41 weeks.

