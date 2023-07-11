Wimbledon 2023: Elina Svitolina reaches semis; Iga Swiatek knocked out

Sports

Wimbledon 2023: Elina Svitolina reaches semis; Iga Swiatek knocked out

Written by Parth Dhall July 11, 2023 | 09:36 pm 2 min read

Ukrainian star Elina Svitolina knocked top seed Iga Swiatek out of 2023 Wimbledon after beating her in the quarter-final. The former won in three sets - 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 - at the Centre Court. Svitolina has reached her second semi-final at Wimbledon. She has qualified for a Grand Slam semi-final for just the third time. Here are the key stats.

A look at the match stats

Svitolina won a total of 111 points and 25 winners in the match. She struck more aces (5) than that of Swiatek (3). The former had a win percentage of 82 and 40 in the first and second serves, respectively. She won 42% of the receiving points. Notably, Swiatek covered a distance of 2,944.6 meters throughout the match.

Second major semi-final for Svitolina

As mentioned, Svitolina has reached her second semi-final at Wimbledon. She has qualified for this stage at The Championships on only one other occasion (in 2019). However, Simona Halep ended her journey in that edition. The US Open is the only other Grand Slam where Svitolina has reached the penultimate clash. She did so in the same season (2019).

Svitolina joins Serena Williams and Justine Henin

As per Opta, Svitolina has become just the third player in the Open Era to defeat four former Grand Slam champions in a tournament (majors) after Serena Williams at the US Open (1999) and Justine Henin at the French Open (2005).

Svitolina attains these feats

Svitolina is the fifth wild-card to reach a women's singles Grand Slam semi-final (Open Era) after Jie Zheng (Wimbledon 2008), Kim Clijsters (US Open 2009), Henin (Australian Open 2010), and Sabine Lisicki (Wimbledon 2011). Svitolina has won her seventh match against a top-ranked (WTA Rankings) women's singles opponent. As per Opta, only six females have won more such matches in the last 40 years.

Swiatek yet to reach Wimbledon semis

Swiatek, the 2023 French Open champion, was vying for her fifth Grand Slam title. The incumbent world number owns two more French Open titles (2022 and 2020) and a US Open honor (2022). Swiatek, who also had a semi-final appearance at the 2022 Australian Open, is yet to reach this stage at Wimbledon. She missed her fourth title of 2023, having won three.

Share this timeline