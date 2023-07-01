Sports

Madison Keys wins the 2023 Eastbourne International title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 01, 2023

Madison Keys defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 to win the 2023 Eastbourne International title

Madison Keys defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 7-6 to win the 2023 Eastbourne International title on Saturday. Notably, Keys had entered the final here after nine years and has now won the trophy on both occasions. In the 2014 final, Keys defeated Angelique Kerber in three sets. Meanwhile, Kasatkina suffered her second defeat in a final this season (also Adelaide International 2).

Keys extends her dominance over Kasatkina

In terms of the head-to-head record, Keys has extended her lead against Kasatkina to 9-2. Before this, they met this year in Charleston and Kasatkina prevailed in three sets. In 2022, they met twice, sharing one win each.

Keys's journey in the tourney

In the round of 32, Keys defeated Tereza Martincova 7-6, 6-4. It was followed by a 6-2, 7-6 win over Wang Xiyu in the round of 16. In the last eight, Keys overcame Petra Martic 6-4, 6-1. In the semi-final clash, Keys beat fifth seed Coco Gauff 6-3, 6-3. And now in the final, she got the job done versus Kasatkina.

Keys wins her seventh singles title

Keys has now won her seventh singles title on the WTA Tour. The 28-year-old won her maiden singles title in 2023 and has raced to a 21-8 win-loss record. Kasatkina owns a 19-15 win-loss record in 2023. She has won six career titles to date.

