2023 Wimbledon: Andrey Rublev beats Purcell to reach second round

Written by Parth Dhall July 03, 2023 | 05:19 pm 1 min read

Rublev won in straight sets

Seventh seed Andrey Rublev beat Australia's Max Purcell in the men's singles first round at 2023 Wimbledon on July 3. The former claimed a straight-set win (6-3, 7-5, 6-4) after over an hour to sail into the second round. Rublev has reached the second round at Wimbledon for the fourth successive year (where he featured). He had a fourth-round exit in 2021.

Here are the match stats

Rublev won a total of 91 points and 27 winners in the match. His opponent Purcell struck more aces (8) than him (6). Rublev had a win percentage of 76 and 58 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 38% of the receiving points. Notably, Rublev covered a distance of 11.6 meters throughout the match.

