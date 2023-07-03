2023 Wimbledon: Andrey Rublev beats Purcell to reach second round
Seventh seed Andrey Rublev beat Australia's Max Purcell in the men's singles first round at 2023 Wimbledon on July 3. The former claimed a straight-set win (6-3, 7-5, 6-4) after over an hour to sail into the second round. Rublev has reached the second round at Wimbledon for the fourth successive year (where he featured). He had a fourth-round exit in 2021.
Here are the match stats
Rublev won a total of 91 points and 27 winners in the match. His opponent Purcell struck more aces (8) than him (6). Rublev had a win percentage of 76 and 58 in the first and second serves, respectively. He won 38% of the receiving points. Notably, Rublev covered a distance of 11.6 meters throughout the match.