CWC Qualifiers: Vikramjit Singh smokes his maiden ODI century

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya July 03, 2023 | 04:28 pm 2 min read

Vikramjit scored a fifty against Zimbabwe in the qualifiers previously (Image Source: twitter/@ICC)

Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh played a beautiful knock against Oman in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 at the Harare Sports Club. Vikramjit smoked his maiden ODI hundred as he reached the triple-figure mark in 102 deliveries. His knock of 110 was laced with 11 fours and two sixes. The Netherlands were 197/2 in 34 overs when he was dismissed.

A fine knock from Vikramjit's blade

Oman won the toss and invited the Netherlands to bat first. Openers Vikramjit and Max O'Dowd batted brilliantly as they stitched a 117-run partnership. Oman finally broke the partnership when they removed O'Dowd in the 22nd over. However, Vikramjit continued his onslaught as he stitched an 80-run partnership with Wesley Barresi, taking the score beyond the 190-run mark. He fell prey to Mohammed Nadeem.

Eighth Dutch batter to smash an ODI hundred

Vikramjit's sensational maiden ODI ton makes him the eighth Dutch cricketer to achieve this record. The likes of Ryan ten Doeschate (5), Tom Cooper, Wesley Barresi, Teja Nidamanuru (2), Darron Reekers, Klaas-Jan van Noortwijk, and Feiko Kloppenburg are the other seven Dutch ODI centurions. Scott Edwards and O'Dowd have scored 13 and 10 ODI fifties, respectively, but are yet to touch the triple figures.

A look at his ODI numbers

Courtesy of his century, Vikramjit surpassed 750 ODI runs. Playing his 23rd ODI game, the youngster has amassed 755 runs at an average of 32.82. His tally includes four ODI fifties apart from his maiden ton. Vikramjit, at 20 years, five months and 25 days is the youngest Dutch centurion in ODI cricket. Notably, this was his first encounter with Oman.

Fourth 50-plus opening partnership in the Qualifiers

Vikramjit and O'Dowd have given the Netherlands good starts throughout the tournament. They added 117 runs today against Oman. They added a 120-run partnership against Zimbabwe followed by adding 86 runs against Nepal. They also stitched a 76-run stand against West Indies.

Third-highest opening wicket partnership for Netherlands in ODIs

Vikramjit and O'Dowd have been stellar for Netherlands. The duo added a 120-run stand against Zimbabwe earlier in the tournament. But they replicated that by adding 117 runs together against Oman. Alexei Kervezee and Tom de Grooth's 154-run partnership is still the highest opening stand.

