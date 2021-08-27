Decoding the career stats of Andy Murray

Murray has won three Grand Slam titles

Former world number one Andy Murray will kick-off his US Open campaign against Stefanos Tsitsipas. This will be his second appearance at a Grand Slam this year after he faced a third-round defeat at Wimbledon. Murray recently lost to Hubert Hurkacz in the second round in Cincinnati. He earlier withdrew from the Tokyo Games due to a quad strain. Here are Murray's career stats.

Murray has a career record of 681-205

Murray has a career record of 681-205 (46 ATP singles titles). He is 192-48 at majors. He won his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in 2012 (defeated Novak Djokovic). Murray won Wimbledon in the following year. He won the last of his three majors in 2016 by winning Wimbledon. Murray has skipped quite a few majors ever since, owing to injuries.

Murray's records in finals and semi-finals (majors)

Murray has featured in a total of 11 Grand Slam finals. He has finished as the runner-up in eight of them. He played either Djokovic or Roger Federer in as many as of 10 of the 11 finals. Murray has lost the semi-finals 10 times.

Murray was on a roll in 2016

In 2016, Murray became the first British player since Virginia Wade (1971) win the Italian Open. Thereafter, he captured his third Wimbledon title. Murray won gold in Rio by defeating Juan Martin del Potro in the final. The British player won the ATP Finals by defeating Djokovic in the final. He also achieved a career-best number one Ranking during the season.

Murray won 26 consecutive matches in 2016

Murray finished the 2016 season with a 26-match winning streak. He reached the finals in 12 of his last 13 tournaments of the season. He won 16 matches against the Top 10 opponents during what turned out to be a stellar season.

Notable feats of Murray

In Rio, Murrary became the first player (male or female) to win two consecutive gold medals (2012 and 2016). Murray became the first player to win a Grand Slam, the ATP World Tour Finals, the men's singles at the Olympic Games and a Masters 1000 title in the same calendar year (2016). Murray became the first British man to reach number one since 1973.

Murray vs Big Three

Murray and Djokovic have met 36 times, with Djokovic leading 25-11. Murray and Federer have met 25 times. Here as well, Murray trails (11-14). Meanwhile, Murray has won seven matches against Nadal (17-7). Interestingly, Murray is the only player with at least seven victories over Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. The tally includes championship wins over all three among his 14 ATP Masters 1000 titles.