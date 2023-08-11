Asia Cup 2023: Presenting the pacers to watch out for

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 11, 2023

Mohammed Siraj is the fourth-ranked ODI bowler (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Fans have their eyes on the calendar with the 2023 Asia Cup being right around the corner. The continental event, which will be played in the ODI format, will get underway on August 30. With the hybrid model being followed, four games will be played in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. Here are the pacers to watch out for at the event.

Shaheen Afridi - Pakistan

Pakistan's pace sensation Shaheen Afridi has emerged as a nightmare for batters in recent times. While he is a formidable force with the new ball, the left-arm speedster can also nail yorkers in the slog overs. His average of 23.94 is the second-highest among pacers with at least 50 ODI wickets since his debut in the format in September 2018 (only full-member team players).

Mohammed Siraj - India

Like Shaheen, Mohammed Siraj has also made a sensational start to his ODI career. Currently the fourth-ranked bowler in the format, Siraj averages 20.74, having played 24 ODIs. 26 of his 43 ODI wickets have come in the powerplay overs which showcase his prowess with the new ball. His average reduces further down to 17.15 in this phase.

Naseem Shah - Pakistan

Afridi will share the new ball with another pace-bowling sensation Naseem Shah. The year 2022 saw Naseem's emergence in white-ball cricket. He claimed two fifers in his first four outings in the format. He returned with 15 wickets in his first four ODIs, the most for any bowler. The youngster has now raced to 23 wickets in eight games.

Taskin Ahmed - Bangladesh

Veteran pacer Taskin Ahmed will lead Bangladesh's pace attack in the continental event. The right-arm pacer can swing the new ball at a decent pace. He can also trouble batters toward the end with his pin-point yorkers. Since 2022, he has returned with 26 wickets in 17 ODIs at an exceptional economy rate of 4.79. The tally includes a fifer as well.

Fazalhaq Farooqi - Afghanistan

While Afghanistan's threatening spin-bowling attack is grabbing headlines ahead of the Asia Cup, they also have a potent pacer in Fazalhaq Farooqi. The left-arm pacer can truly make the new ball talk. His bucket of variations in the death overs makes him an even greater asset. In just 16 ODI appearances, he has raced to 27 wickets at an economy of 5.08.

