Inzamam-ul-Haq re-appointed Pakistan cricket team's chief selector: Details here

Sports

Inzamam-ul-Haq re-appointed Pakistan cricket team's chief selector: Details here

Written by Parth Dhall August 07, 2023 | 07:07 pm 2 min read

Former captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has been re-appointed as the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team. The legendary batter replaced Haroon Rasheed, who recently quit this role. Inzamam, who was Pakistan's chief selector between 2016 and 2019, is set to begin his second stint. As per ESPNcricinfo, Inzamam will announce Pakistan's squad for the Afghanistan ODIs and Asia Cup on August 10.

Why does this story matter?

Inzamam, who played 120 Tests, 378 ODIs, and one T20I, retired from international cricket in 2007. In December 2012, Inzamam was temporarily appointed as Pakistan's batting consultant. Three years later, he was appointed as the head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team. Inzamam resigned from the role in 2016 and took charge as Pakistan's chief selector. The 53-year-old held the role until July 2019.

What lies ahead for Inzamam?

As mentioned, Inzamam's immediate assignment is naming the squad for the three-ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka and the all-important Asia Cup. The former captain will then select Pakistan's squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup scheduled in October-November in India. Notably, Inzamam also named Pakistan's squad for the 2019 World Cup as the chief selector.

Inzamam was initially appointed to the CTC

Inzamam was appointed to the Misbah-ul-Haq-headed Cricket Technical Committee alongside Mohammad Hafeez last week. Appointing the national selection committees was one of the major tasks of this committee. However, Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman Zaka Ashraf named Inzamam as the chief selector.

One of Pakistan's greatest batters

Inzamam remains one of the greatest batters in international cricket. To date, he is Pakistan's leading run-getter in ODIs, having racked up 11,739 at an average of 39.52. He also owns 10 tons in the format. Inzamam has the third-most runs for Pakistan in Test cricket. He smashed 8,830 runs from 120 Tests at a phenomenal average of 49.50 (25 hundreds).

Inzamam led Pakistan to over 50 ODI wins

Under Inzamam, Pakistan registered several memorable wins. He is one of the three Pakistan captains to have led Pakistan to over 50 wins in ODI cricket (52). Under him, Pakistan played a total of 31 Tests (won 11, lost 11, and drawn nine).

Share this timeline