Revisiting Virat Kohli's best knocks in Asia Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 04, 2023 | 01:57 pm 2 min read

Kohli owns three ODI tons in Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India will fight for their eighth Asia Cup title in the 2023 edition of the continental tournament, starting on August 30. This year's Asia Cup will be played in the ODI format with the ICC Cricket World Cup taking place in October-November. Virat Kohli is among the batters to watch out for at the event. Here we revisit his best Asia Cup knocks.

Kohli's best ODI score versus Pakistan, 2012

Only one 150-plus individual score has been recorded in Asia Cup history and that came from Kohli's blade against arch-rivals Pakistan in 2012. Chasing 330, India lost opener Gautam Gambhir for a duck. Kohli arrived at number three and played a jaw-dropping knock. He scored a 148-ball 183 as India won by six wickets. That game turned out to be Sachin Tendulkar's final ODI.

Century versus Sri Lanka, 2012

The 183 against Pakistan wasn't Kohli's lone ton in the 2012 Asia Cup. Against Sri Lanka, he paced his knock to perfection and slammed his second successive ton against the opposition. He scored 108 off 120 balls as India finished at 303/3 while batting first in Mirpur. India went on to win the game by 50 runs.

Captain's knock versus Bangladesh

An unfortunate injury for MS Dhoni meant Kohli led India at the 2014 Asia Cup. Chasing 280 in their opener, India lost both their openers inside 60 runs. Kohli joined forces with Ajinkya Rahane and the duo rebuilt the innings with a double-century stand. The Indian skipper was the aggressor in the partnership as he scored a 122-ball 136. India won by six wickets.

A gutsy 49 versus Pakistan, 2016

Chasing 84 against Pakistan in the 2016 T20 Asia Cup, India were reduced to 8/3. Pakistan pacers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Sami were breathing venom as the paltry-looking target seemed challenging. However, Kohli showcased remarkable resilience and anchored the innings. Though he fell one short of his fifty, having scored a 51-ball 49, his efforts powered India to a five-wicket win.

The much-awaited ton against Afghanistan, 2022

Kohli's nearly three-year-long wait for an international century against ended Afghanistan in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup. He opened the innings and made a mockery of the opposition bowlers. Even Rashid Khan could not contain him. Kohli shifted gears even further after completing his fifty and reached his maiden T20I ton with a six. His unbeaten 61-ball 122 powered India to a 101-run triumph.

