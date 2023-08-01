Ashes 2023: A look at the series-defining moments

Written by Parth Dhall August 01, 2023 | 08:03 pm 3 min read

Australia retained the Ashes urn (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 Ashes edition certainly exceeded expectations as it witnessed some dramatic moments throughout the five Tests. Both teams came out all guns blazing, and as a result, the series ended in a 2-2 draw. Australia ruled the roost in the series' first half, while England bounced back in style in the latter three Tests. Here we present the series-defining moments.

A dream farewell for Broad

The final hours of the 5th Test allowed veteran seamer Stuart Broad to make his farewell memorable. He scalped the last two Australian wickets as England went on to win by 49 runs. Midway through the match, Broad announced that he will retire from the sport following the Oval Test He bowed out as one of only two pacers with 600 Test wickets.

Zak Crawley starts in grand fashion

The first ball of Ashes 2023 was as enthralling as the final one. England opener Zak Crawley dispatched the very first ball to the boundary after England elected to bat at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Australian captain Pat Cummins pitched it up and Crawley sent it to the extra cover boundary. It was a clear declaration of England's BazBall ploy.

A record-breaking run-chase at Edgbaston

Australia commenced their Ashes title defense with a breathtaking victory in the 1st Test at Edgbaston. The visitors, who were 209/7 at one stage, chased down 281 in a nail-biting finish. Notably, Australia registered their highest successful Ashes run-chase since 1948. Australian skipper Cummins led the run-chase from the front. After taking a match-defining four-wicket haul, Cummins turned it around with the bat (44*).

Bairstow's dismissal was the highlight of Lord's Test

The stumping of England's Jonny Bairstow by Alex Carey during the Lord's Test sparked a massive controversy. It even led to the Australian players being verbally abused and pushed by some Marylebone Cricket Club members inside the Long Room. In the post-match presentation, England captain Ben Stokes said he would have withdrawn the appeal had his side dismissed a player the way Carey did.

Here's how Australia dismissed Bairstow

Chasing 371, Bairstow was trying to stitch a valuable partnership for England with skipper Stokes. In the 52nd over, Cameron Green delivered a short ball, which Bairstow ducked. However, he instantly started walking toward Stokes (non-striker's end). Australian wicket-keeper Carey threw the ball and hit the stumps. Australia appealed for stumping, and the on-field umpires, after consulting the TV umpire, raised the finger.

Wood's searing pace at Headingley

Speedster Mark Wood returned to England's Playing XI for the 3rd Ashes Test at Headingley, Leeds. Notably, each of the six deliveries in Wood's first over crossed the 90-MPH mark. This marked the fastest-ever over at Headingley in Tests. Wood's bowling speed in the first innings at Headingley (MPH): 93, 95, 96, 95, 94, and 92. He took a five-wicket haul in that innings.

England could have won Ashes 2023

Had the rain gods favored England, the hosts could have been the winners of Ashes 2023 by a 3-2 margin. However, the final two days in Manchester (4th Test) duly ruined England's chances of claiming a much-needed victory. England, who were 2-1 behind, had garnered a 275-run first-innings lead. Australia were 214/5 in the second innings as the final day was washed out.

