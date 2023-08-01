Ashes 2023: Key takeaways from the riveting series

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya August 01, 2023

The 2023 Ashes ended 2-2 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Despite the best efforts from David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Steve Smith, Australia fell 49 runs short and lost the fifth Ashes Test at the Oval. The win allowed England to level the series 2-2, though Australia retained the urn. However, Australia's 22-year wait to win an Ashes series in England continues. It was an evenly poised series throughout the five Tests.

Redemption for Starc

Mitchell Starc didn't look at his best in the World Test Championship final against India. He didn't start the Ashes on fire but gradually got better. Starc finished with 23 wickets from only four Tests at an average of 27.08. Stuart Broad was the only other bowler with 20-plus wickets in this series. Starc's best figures of 5/78 came in Headingley.

Usman Khawaja continues to shine

Australian opener Khawaja continued his stellar form as he finished as the highest run-scorer in the 2023 Ashes. Khawaja compiled 496 runs in five Tests at 49.60, slamming three fifties and a solitary ton. The 36-year-old has scored the joint second-most runs as an Australian opener in an Ashes series. Only Warner with 523 runs in the 2013-14 Ashes has scored more runs.

England batters were brilliant

Three of the top four highest run-getters in this Ashes were from England. After Khawaja, it was Zak Crawley, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes, and all of them scored 400-plus runs in this series. Crawley returned with 480 runs at 53.33 with a strike rate of 88.72. Root amassed 412 runs at 51.50 (50s: 2, 100s: 1), while Stokes slammed 405 runs at 45.

Not the best Ashes outing for Smith

Meanwhile, Smith was Australia's second-highest run-getter in this Ashes, with 373 runs at an average of 37.29. The 34-year-old hammered two fifties besides a solitary ton. However, it was not his best outing as he struggled against Mark Wood and Chris Woakes in the last three matches. While he slammed his century in Lord's, his two fifties came in either innings at the Oval.

Root is an underrated all-rounder

While his batting takes away all the plaudits, it is his bowling that did the trick in this Ashes. There were times when Stokes needed Root, and the veteran delivered with tight spells and even a wicket. He snapped six wickets this series at 28.66. Root is among the three players with 2,000-plus runs and 20-plus wickets in the Ashes.

Green underperformed, Marsh shone

Cameron Green looked promising on his Test debut, but the all-rounder has not lived up to the lofty expectations. Green played three Tests, scoring 103 runs with a highest score of 38. He scalped five wickets. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh slammed 250 runs in three Tests at 50. He smoked a hundred in Headingley. Marsh could only manage three scalps.

Wood and Woakes hunt in pair

England were 2-0 down when they introduced Wood and Woakes. Both the speedsters left a massive impact on this Ashes series. Wood returned with 14 wickets at an average of 20.21. His 5/34 came in Headingley. Meanwhile, Woakes impressed with 19 wickets at 18.14. He claimed 5/62 in Manchester. Woakes also slammed an unbeaten 32 to help England win at Headingley.

BazBall is well and truly alive

England have seen a new dawn in Test cricket under the able leadership of Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. Their 'Bazball' approach, which was scrutinized, has passed most tests till now. Since McCullum took over as coach, England have won 13 out of 18 Tests. They have lost four times, out of which, two came in this series along with a draw.

