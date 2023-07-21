Ashes 2023, Mark Wood clocks 100 Test scalps: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 21, 2023 | 11:06 pm 2 min read

Wood claimed the wicket of Steve Smith to get to the milestone in Australia's second innings (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

England fast bowler Mark Wood has clocked 100 Test scalps. He achieved the milestone in the ongoing fourth Ashes Test against Australia in Manchester. Wood claimed the wicket of Steve Smith to get to the milestone in Australia's second innings. He also dismissed Usman Khawaja and Travis Head before and after Smith's wicket to leave Australia staring at a huge defeat.

Wood has been sensational since returning to the side

Wood was recalled to England's side for the third encounter and he responded with 5/34 and 2/36. In the ongoing match, Wood claimed figures worth 1/60 in the first innings. In the second innings, Wood dismissed Khawaja with a short delivery before dismissing Smith. Smith's attempted hook saw the ball kiss his gloves. He claimed his third in the form of Head.

Massive numbers for Wood

Wood has 101 wickets at an average of just below 30. Versus Australia, the right-arm quick has claimed 38 scalps at just over 26. In England, Wood has managed 46 wickets so far in 46 matches at over 34. Wood is closing in on 50 wickets in away matches (home of the opposition). He has 49 scalps. In neutral venues, he has six wickets.

How has the match panned out?

Australia posted 317 in their first innings before England produced fireworks, scoring 592/10 at a rapid pace. Zak Crawley hammered 181 as Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten on 99. Josh Hazlewood claimed a fifer. In response, England have claimed four Aussie scalps.

