4th Ashes Test, Day 3: Australia stare at a defeat

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 21, 2023 | 11:46 pm 3 min read

England are closing in on a win over Australia in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester (Photo credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

England are closing in on a win over Australia in the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. Day 3 saw England boss the show once again. Resuming the day on 384/4, England went on to manage 592/10. Jonny Bairstow remained unbeaten on 99. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood claimed a fifer. In response, Mark Wood has put the Aussies under the cosh. Here's the report.

Australia trail by 162 runs

Australia could be facing an innings defeat in Manchester. In the second innings, the visitors are reeling at 113/4 at stumps on Day 3. Marnus Labuschagne has held on one end with a gutsy 44*. Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Travis Head have all been dismissed. Wood has been the chief architect for England, claiming 3/17 from his seven overs.

Stokes and Brook get to fifties

Overnight batters Ben Stokes and Harry Brook added another 53 runs in the morning, having put on 33 on Day 2. Stokes managed 51 from 74 balls, surpassing 1,500 Ashes runs. Meanwhile, Brook slammed his second successive fifty and a sixth in the format for England. Pat Cummins and Hazlewood dismissed the duo respectively.

Bairstow smashes an unbeaten 99 from 81 balls

Bairstow was at his sublime best, smashing an unbeaten 99 from 81 balls. Bairstow was stranded on an unbeaten 99 after James Anderson was dismissed by Cameron Green. Bairstow joined Brook before the Aussies picked up regular wickets. However, the senior wicket-keeper batter held his fort and showcased sheer authority. He added 66 runs alongside James Anderson for the final wicket.

Bairstow hammers his 25th fifty

Playing his 94th match, Bairstow has raced to 5,722 runs for England at 37.15. He slammed his 25th fifty, besides also owning 12 hundreds. Versus Australia, the middle-order batter has amassed 1,324 runs at 30.79. He hammered his fifth fifty. At home, Bairstow now has 3,383 runs at 39.33. He struck his 25th score of 50-plus in home Test matches (100s: 6, 50s: 19).

Hazlewood claims his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests

Australian pacer Hazlewood finished with 5/126 from 27 overs to claim his 10th five-wicket haul in Tests. He dismissed Joe Root on Day 2 before taking four more on Friday. Hazlewood now has 235 scalps at 26.04. Versus England, he has 73 scalps at 25.38.

Wood achieves a special milestone

England fast bowler Wood has clocked 100 Test scalps. He achieved the milestone, claiming the wicket of Smith in Australia's second innings. He also dismissed Khawaja and Marsh before and after Smith's wicket to leave Australia staring at a huge defeat. Wood has 101 wickets at an average of just below 30. Versus Australia, the right-arm quick has claimed 38 scalps.

Labuschagne hangs on

Labuschagne looked solid for his 44*. He has faced 88 deliveries, slamming six fours. Labuschagne shared a pivotal partnership with Smith, whose wicket came at a crucial juncture. Labuschagne now needs an able support from the other end on Day 4.

