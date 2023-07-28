Ishan Kishan slams his fourth ODI fifty: Key stats

Ishan Kishan slams his fourth ODI fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 28, 2023 | 12:58 am 2 min read

Ishan Kishan hammered 52 as India overcame West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

Ishan Kishan hammered 52 as India overcame West Indies by five wickets in the first ODI at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja shared seven wickets between them to bowl WI out for a paltry 114 in 23 overs. In response, India lost Shubman Gill early on before chasing down the target (118/5). Here we decode Kishan's stats.

Kishan makes use of his chance

Kishan led India's chase as the visitors looked in control despite losing five wickets. Rohit Sharma decided to demote himself and Virat Kohli down the order, allowing the others to get some time in the middle. Kishan, who opened alongside Gill, made use of the chance. His 52 was laced with seven fours and a six. Kishan was dismissed by Gudakesh Motie.

Kishan averages 63.00 in away ODIs

In 15 matches, Kishan now has 562 ODI runs at 43.23. He registered his fourth ODI fifty, besides also owning a double-ton. Versus WI, Kishan has registered 80 runs from two ODIs at 40.00. He now has 378 runs in away ODIs (home of opposition) at 63.00. Notably, he has four fifty-plus scores away from home.

16th fifty in List A cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan has scored 3,111 runs in List A cricket at an average of 37.93. He has five tons and 16 fifties. Kishan has now gone past 300 fours (306).

