Written by Rajdeep Saha August 04, 2023 | 05:37 pm 2 min read

Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect (Photo credit: Twitter/@englandcricket)

Alex Hales has announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. 34-year-old Hales signs off from his England career as a T20 World Cup winner. Hales enjoyed a career spanning nearly 12 years. He made his debut against India in a T20I in August 2011 and has since featured in 75 T20Is, 70 ODIs and 11 Tests for England. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Hales will now be available on a large scale for franchise cricket around the world. It gives him the freedom. Earlier this year, Hales opted out of England's tour of Bangladesh to play in the Pakistan Super League. "It has been an absolute privilege to have represented my country on 156 occasions across all three formats," Hales said in a statement as per ESPNcricinfo.

His numbers for England in Tests and ODIs

In 11 Test matches, Hales scored 573 runs for England at an average of 27.28. He hammered five fifties with the best score of 94. Hales smashed 2,419 ODI runs at 37.79. He hit six centuries and 14 fifties with the best score of 171. He smashed 276 fours and 50 sixes (SR: 95.72).

His numbers in the shortest format

Hales enjoyed himself in the 20-over format for England, scoring 2,074 runs at 30.95. He struck at 138.55, registering a solitary century and 12 fifties. Hales is one of the three English batters to score 2,000-plus runs in T20Is. He remains only behind Jos Buttler (2,713) and Eoin Morgan (2,458). Hales has smashed the second-highest fours for England (225).

2022 T20 World Cup: Hales stood tall

Hales finished as the eighth-highest scorer at the 2022 T20 World Cup. He scored 212 runs at 42,40 in six games. His 86* versus India in the semis was a sight to behold. He slammed two fifties and a 47.

