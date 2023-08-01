Shubman Gill misses his fifth ODI century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall August 01, 2023 | 10:40 pm 2 min read

Gill could have scored his maiden ODI century against WI (Source: Twitter/BCCI)

Indian batter Shubman Gill missed out on his fifth century in ODI cricket. The right-handed opener smashed a 92-ball 85 in the 3rd and final ODI against West Indies at the Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad. Gill had an attacking approach from the onset, having shared a 143-run stand with his opening partner Ishan Kishan. Here are the key stats.

Here's how Gill reached his half-century

Gill and Ishan negotiated the West Indian seamers in the first few overs before launching their counter-attack. While the latter accelerated, Gill was watchful and brought up his fifty in the 18th over. Gill continued to capitalize even after losing Ishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Indian opener finally departed for 85 off 92 balls (11 fours).

Gill could have slammed his maiden ODI ton against WI

As mentioned, Gill now has four centuries in ODI cricket. This could have been the second time he crossed the 100-run mark in ODIs away from home. Gill could have slammed his maiden ODI century against West Indies.

Fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs

Earlier this year, Gill became the fastest Indian and joint-second-fastest overall to complete 1,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone in just 19 innings, equaling Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's feat. Only Imam's compatriot Fakhar Zaman (18) has reached the milestone faster. Among Indians, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan follow Gill on the elite list. The duo took 24 innings apiece to get the mark.

