Is Team India experimenting too much ahead of World Cup?

Sports

Is Team India experimenting too much ahead of World Cup?

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 30, 2023 | 10:31 am 3 min read

India lost to West Indies by six wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India suffered a humiliating six-wicket defeat in the second ODI against West Indies as the series is now leveled at 1-1. With the ICC Cricket World Cup being less than 70 days away, this loss is a massive eye-opener for India. Notably, WI are not even qualified for the event. Here we discuss why India's strategy of experimenting can backfire on them.

Why does this story matter?

India are the hosts for this year's WC as they seek their first ICC title in 10 years. Though the Men in Blue have done well in the 50-over format in recent years, their preparations are not really on song. India fielded a Hardik Pandya-led second-string team in the second ODI and the fresh names could not stand the challenge.

A second-string pace unit

Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mukesh Kumar, and Umran Malik are India's four specialist fast bowlers for this series and none of them are certain to play the WC. While Jasprit Bumrah has fitness issues, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami have been rested. Indian selectors must find a way to make their prominent pacers maximums ODIs together ahead of the event.

No Yuzvendra Chahal in the line-up

Surprisingly, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal warmed the benches in both ODIs as Kuldeep Yadav was preferred over him. As Chahal has been India's lead spinner in white-ball cricket in recent years and owns impressive numbers, the management should have made him play at the expense of a pacer. Even in-form all-rounder Axar Patel was rested for the opener. He, however, played the second game.

Lack of batting time for Rohit, Kohli

While skipper Rohit Sharma batted at number seven in the series opener, Virat Kohli did not even come out to bat. Even Shardul Thakur batted ahead of the duo. Moreover, the two veterans were rested for the second game. Though Rohit and Kohli have been formidable in ODIs, they must get enough match practice ahead of the WC.

No proper preparation for a back-up keeper (1/2)

Rishabh Pant is certain to miss the WC and KL Rahul, who seems to be India's first-choice wicket-keeper for the WC, is currently recovering from an injury. As India already have a solid top order, the team management would need a middle-order batter as a keeper if Rahul does not get fit or gets injured during the WC.

No proper preparation for a back-up keeper (2/2)

Hence, Ishan Kishan opening the batting in the first two games might not be the ideal way to go about things. It seems Kishan is ahead of Sanju Samson in the pecking order. However, the former has not enjoyed batting outside the top three in ODIs. If Kishan is been groomed as a back-up opener, Samson should be given a fair run.

Author's verdict: India's ideal XI should play maximum games

It seems the team management is more focused on finalizing the 15 rather than the XI. The latter should be prioritized as India have limited time. The prominent players should play the maximum number of games together and get enough match time. If the back-up players are being groomed, they must get the role clarity from the captain and the head coach.

Share this timeline