Stuart Broad announces retirement: Revisiting his best Ashes spells

Stuart Broad announces retirement: Revisiting his best Ashes spells

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 30, 2023 | 09:40 am 2 min read

Broad has raced to 151 Ashes wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran England pacer Stuart Broad has dropped a bombshell by announcing his sudden retirement from professional cricket. He will take the field for the one last time on Day 5 of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test. While the pacer has impressive numbers against many oppositions, he is most successful against Australia in terms of wickets. Here are his five best Ashes spells.

5/37 at The Oval, 2009

Broad made his Ashes debut in the 2009 home series and the then-young pacer was on fire. The Oval Test saw Australia being folded for 160 on a track where England posted 332 while batting first. Broad was the wrecker-in-chief, having recorded figures worth 5/37. He took one more wicket in the final innings as England won by 179 runs.

6/91 in Leeds, 2009

Another Stuart Broad special from the 2009 Ashes was recorded in the Leeds Test. While several Australian batters scored runs for fun in their first innings, Broad kept fighting by taking regular wickets. He returned with 6/91 in the second innings. As he did not get the required support from his teammates, the Aussies claimed an innings victory.

Twin fifers in Chester-le-Street, 2013

The 2013 Chester-le-Street Ashes Test saw Broad record not one but two sensational fifers. He dismantled Australia's top order in the first innings and claimed 5/71. With the track deteriorating with time, he became even more lethal in the final innings and returned with 6/50. Thanks to his efforts, England won by 74 runs despite a deficit of 32 runs in the first innings.

6/81 in Brisbane, 2013

England do not have many pleasant memories from the 2013-14 Ashes series Down Under. However, Broad got them off to a sensational start in the opener in Brisbane. He was brilliant with the new ball as Australia lost five wickets inside 100 runs while batting first. The pacer claimed 6/81. As the visiting team's batters could not do much, England lost by 381 runs.

8/15 in Nottingham, 2015

Broad's best First-Class figures were recorded in the 2015 Ashes Test in Nottingham. He breathed venom with the Dukes ball as none of the Aussie batters could stand against him. He returned with 8/15 as the visitors were folded for 60 while batting first. The pacer took one more wicket in the third innings as the Brits won by an innings and 78 runs.

