WI vs IND: Shai Hope clocks his 24th ODI fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha July 30, 2023 | 03:01 am 2 min read

Shai Hope played a captain's knock, helping West Indies beat India by six wickets in the second ODI (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Shai Hope played a captain's knock, helping West Indies beat India by six wickets in the second ODI in Barbados. Hope scored an unbeaten 63 from 80 balls to help WI (182/4) level the series 1-1. He shared an unbeaten 91-run stand alongside Keacy Carty (48*). Earlier, India were bundled out for 181 in 40.5 overs. Here we present Hope's ODI stats.

A solid knock from Hope's blade

WI were up and running in pursuit of 182 with the openers adding 53 runs. Thereafter, India fought back and reduced the hosts to 91/4. Shardul Thakur claimed a three-fer. However, Hope and Carty played sensibly and made sure there were no further hiccups. It was a watchful innings as Hope also handled the spinners with ease. His method and application helped WI.

Shai Hope slaps his 24th ODI fifty

Hope smashed two fours and two sixes in his knock of 63*. Hope has raced to 4,935 ODI runs at 50.87. He registered his 24th ODI fifty. In 25 ODIs versus India, Hope now has 983 runs at 49.15. He slammed his fifth fifty versus India. Hope also raced to 400 fours. Meanwhile, he has raced to 1,498 runs at home (10th fifty).

Hope was satisfied with the performance

Hope, who was adjudged the Man of the Match award said: "I am happy, when I get a fifty, when I get a hundred and when the team wins. You got to find ways to score quickly on that wicket, especially against a quality bowling attack like India. Very satisfied." He added that West Indies showed the right attitude versus India.

