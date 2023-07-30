Ashes 2023: Mitchell Starc dismisses Jonny Bairstow for 12th time

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 30, 2023 | 12:39 pm 2 min read

Starc has also not dismissed any other batter more times (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jonny Bairstow scored a fiery half-century in England's second innings of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test. He ended up scoring 78 off 103 balls with the help of 11 fours. Mitchell Starc brought an end to his innings as the left-arm pacer has now dismissed him 12 times in Tests. Here we decode their rivalry in Ashes.

12 dismissals against Starc

Starc has indeed been a force against Bairstow as he has now dismissed him 12 times in 26 innings. The wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated just 200 runs in this battle at a paltry average of 16.66. No other bowler has dismissed Bairstow even nine times in Tests. Starc has also not dismissed any other batter more than nine times.

Their battle in England, Australia

Seven of Bairstow's dismissals against Starc have been recorded on England soil. The former's average reduces further down to 13.85 in this battle. In the ongoing series, the pacer has dismissed Bairstow thrice in six innings (Batting average: 15.33). The remaining five dismissals have come in 12 innings in Australia as the batter averages 20.60 in this regard.

Struggles versus left-arm pacers

The incoming deliveries from left-arm pacers have troubled Bairstow, particularly in red-ball cricket. The batter has been dismissed 28 times by left-arm speedsters in 61 innings as he averages 28.67 in this regard. These fast bowlers have dismissed Bairstow seven times in 17 innings since 2020. Besides Starc, Trent Boult and Mitchell Johnson have dismissed him six times and four times in Tests, respectively.

Here are their Ashes numbers

Both Bairstow and Starc have been sensational in Ashes 2023. With 23 wickets at 26.83, the latter is leading the wicket-taking charts. Meanwhile, Bairstow has raced to 322 runs, striking at 77.03. Overall, Starc owns 97 wickets in 22 Ashes Tests at 27.30. The tally includes four fifers. In 26 Ashes Tests, Bairstow has 1,406 runs at 31.24 (50s: 6, 100s: 2).

A look at their overall numbers

Playing his 95th Test, Bairstow has compiled 5,804 runs at an average of 37.20. Besides 26 fifties, he has smashed 12 centuries in this format with his highest score being 167*. As far as Starc is concerned, he has raced to 333 wickets in 82 Test matches at 27.58. He has claimed 14 five-wicket hauls and 18 four-fers in Australian whites.

