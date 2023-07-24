Ashwin displaces Kumble as India's second-highest wicket-taker against WI (Tests)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 24, 2023 | 09:31 am 3 min read

Ashwin has raced to 75 Test wickets against WI (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has accomplished yet another milestone as he has gone past Anil Kumble to become India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests against West Indies. The ongoing second and final Test between the two sides in Trinidad marked his milestone. Ashwin took two wickets on Day 4 and would be determined to enhance his tally. Here are further details.

Leading wicket-taker in this series

Ashwin claimed twin fifers in the opening Test, scalping a total of 12 wickets in the contest. While he could manage just one wicket in West Indies's first innings of the second Test, the two fallen wickets in the final innings so far belong to him. Hence, he is the highest wicket-taker of this series with 15 wickets at a remarkable average of 15.

Ashwin goes past Kumble

Ashwin made his Test debut against none other than WI in 2011 and took nine wickets in his maiden appearance. He has now raced to 75 wickets in 13 games against the opposition at 20.48. The tally includes six fifers. While Ashwin went past Kumble's tally of 74 wickets against WI, he is now only behind Kapil Dev (89) among Indians on this list.

Fourth-best average against WI

Ashwin's average of 20.48 is the fourth-best among bowlers with at least 50 wickets against WI. He is only behind Chaminda Vaas (16.60), Glenn McGrath (19.38), and Muttiah Muralitharan (19.62) in this regard. Harbhajan Singh (22.60) trails Ashwin among Indians on this list. Meanwhile, Ashwin's tally of six fifers against WI is only third to Muralitharan (9), and McGrath (8).

Four Test tons against WI

With the bat, Ashwin has hammered 608 runs against WI at 50.66. Meanwhile, four of Ashwin's five Test tons have been recorded against the Caribbean side. The tally includes a fifty as well which came in India's first innings of the ongoing contest. No other all-rounder has a 50-plus batting average and a bowling average of below 21 against WI (minimum: 20 wickets).

His home and away numbers against WI

At home, Ashwin has so far played seven Tests against West Indies. He has claimed 43 wickets in these games at an excellent average of 21.32. The tally includes a couple of fifers, both came in his debut series in 2011. He has now raced to 32 wickets in six Tests in the Caribbean Islands at an average of 19.34 (5W: 4).

A look at his overall Test numbers

Ashwin has now raced to 489 scalps in 94 Tests at 23.66, the ninth-most in the format. The tally includes 34 five-wicket hauls, the most among active cricketers. He also owns eight 10-wicket hauls in a match, the joint-fourth-most for any bowler. With the bat, he has accomplished 3,185 runs at 27.22. Besides five tons, he also owns 14 fifties in the format.

