Ravichandran Ashwin surpasses Anil Kumble to accomplish this Test record

Written by Gaurav Tripathi July 13, 2023 | 09:38 am 3 min read

Ashwin claimed his 33rd fifer (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ravichandran Ashwin ran through West Indies's batting line-up in the ongoing first Test. He claimed a brilliant five-wicket haul (5/60) as the hosts were bundled out for just 150 while batting first at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica. During the course, Ashwin also went past Anil Kumble to become the Indian bowler with the most bowled dismissals in Tests. Here are further details.

Another fifer for Ashwin

Ashwin was the pick of India's bowlers in the first innings. He outfoxed the Caribbean batters with his vicious variations throughout Day 1. Once again, spin-twins Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja hunt in pair as they shared eight wickets. The former, however, was at his best. He took his 33rd five-wicket haul in Test cricket, now the most among active cricketers.

Most bowled dismissals by Indian bowler in Tests

Out of Ashwin's five wickets, only one was via bowled as he rattled the stumps of opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12) with a ripper to draw the first blood for India. This was Ashwin's 95th bowled dismissal in Tests as he went past Kumble's tally of 94. Among active Indian bowlers, pacer Mohammed Shami trails Ashwin with 66 wickets via bowled in the format.

Do you know?

As per ESPNcricinfo, this was the 53rd instance of Ashwin taking the first wicket of an innings in Tests. No other spinner has even 50 dismissals in this regard as Kumble (49) trails the off-spinner.

Ashwin surpasses James Anderson

Ashwin (33) and Kumble (35) are the only two Indians with over 30 five-wicket hauls in Test cricket. Muttiah Muralitharan (67), Shane Warne (37), Sir Richard Hadlee (36), Rangana Herath (34), and James Anderson (32) are the only other players to have taken more than 30 Test fifers. Notably, Ashwin surpassed Anderson to record the most Test fifers among active players.

Ashwin completes 700 international wickets

Ashwin, who perturbed WI, has completed 700 wickets in international cricket. He unlocked this achievement by dismissing Alzarri Joseph. The former has become the third Indian to enter the 700-wicket club across formats. Kumble (956) and Harbhajan Singh (707) are the only other Indians with this feat. Notably, Ashwin is one of only two Indians to have taken over 450 wickets in Test cricket.

Ashwin closing in on 500 Test wickets

Earlier this year, Ashwin became the fastest Indian to complete 450 Test wickets, accomplishing the milestone in 89 Tests. The top-ranked Test bowler has now raced to 479 wickets in 93 Tests at 23.80. (5W: 33, 10W: 7). With the bat, he has accomplished 3129 runs at 26.97. Besides five tons, he also owns 13 fifties in the format.

