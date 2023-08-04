Decoding the best spells in Asia Cup

Sports

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 04, 2023 | 03:01 pm 2 min read

Lasith Malinga owns three fifers in Asia Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The 2023 edition of the Asia Cup will get underway on August 30 with a total of six teams taking part. This year's continental tournament will be played in the ODI format in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Meanwhile, the past editions of the Asia Cup have witnessed several jaw-dropping games. Here we revisit the top spells in the tournament.

Ajantha Mendis - 6/13 versus India, 2008

Former Sri Lankan leg-spinner Ajantha Mendis owns the lone six-wicket haul in Asia Cup history. He demonstrated his prowess against a strong Indian line-up in the 2008 edition and took wickets for fun. MS Dhoni's men surrendered against Mendis and were skittled out for 173 while chasing 274. Mendis returned with 6/13 in eight overs as SL won by 100 runs.

Aaqib Javed - 5/19 versus India, 1998

Team India faced the wrath of Pakistan's Aaqib Javed in the 1998 Asia Cup match in Sharjah. Chasing 267, the Men in Blue never got going as Javed ran through their top order. The right-arm pacer was nearly unplayable as he claimed 5/19 in nine overs. He dismissed three batters for ducks as India were bundled out for 169, losing by 97 runs.

Farveez Maharoof - 5/42 versus India, 2010

Sri Lanka's pacer Farveez Maharoof stunned India with his high-class death bowling in the 2010 Asia Cup match. Batting first in Dambulla, India were well placed at 189/4. Maharoof then dented India's plans with a historic hat-trick. He finished with 5/42 in 10 overs as the Men in Blue were folded for 209. SL recorded a comfortable seven-wicket win.

Lasith Malinga - 5/52 versus Pakistan, 2014

Former SL speed merchant Lasith Malinga owns three fifers in Asia Cup, all against Pakistan. Malinga's brilliance in death overs powered SL to a thrilling 12-run win in the opener of the 2014 edition. Chasing 297, Pakistan were well placed at 242/4. The pacer then took five wickets in no time as Misbah-ul-Haq's men got bundled out for 284. Malinga finished with 5/52.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - 5/4 vs Afghanistan, 2022

The Dubai track looked brilliant to bat on as India posted 212/2 while batting first against Afghanistan in the 2022 T20 Asia Cup. However, that wasn't the case when Afghanistan batted as Bhuvneshwar Kumar breathed fire with the new ball. Four of his five wickets came inside the Powerplay as he finished with 5/4 in four overs. India, hence, recorded a thumping 101-run victory.

