5 milestones Rohit Sharma can accomplish in Asia Cup 2023

Sports

5 milestones Rohit Sharma can accomplish in Asia Cup 2023

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 11, 2023 | 12:36 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma can complete 10,000 runs in ODI cricket (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India seek their eighth Asia Cup title in the upcoming 2023 edition of the continental event, which gets underway on August 30. Four games will be played in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka. The Men in Blue will rely on their skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been sensational in ODIs. Here are the records he can accomplish at Asia Cup.

Second-fastest to 10,000 ODI runs

Rohit can become the sixth Indian and 15th overall batter to accomplish 10,000 ODI runs. To become the second fastest to get the mark, he needs just 167 runs in his next 21 innings. Sachin Tendulkar (259 innings) currently holds the second spot. Virat Kohli (205) is at the top. India would become the first nation with six players with 10,000-plus ODI runs.

8,000 runs as an opener

Rohit's fortunes truly changed after becoming an opener in 2013. He requires 193 runs to become the third Indian to complete 8,000 ODI runs as an opener. He would join Tendulkar (15,310) and Sourav Ganguly (9,146) in the elite list. Rohit's average of 55.76 is the highest among openers with at least 3,000 runs in the international 50-over format.

250 appearances loading for Rohit

If India reaches the final and Rohit appears in all six games, he would become the ninth Indian to complete 250 matches in ODI cricket. Since Rohit's debut in the format, only MS Dhoni (276) and Kohli (275) have played more ODIs. Former England captain Eoin Morgan is next on this list with 233 ODI appearances.

Rohit can go past Gayle's all-time record

The Indian skipper requires 20 maximums to displace Chris Gayle as the batter with the most sixes in international cricket. Gayle's current tally stands at 553 sixes. Rohit (534 maximums) is the only other batter with 500-plus sixes at the highest level. No other batter has scored even 450 sixes since Rohit's Team India debut in 2007.

6,000 ODI runs away from home

Rohit requires 230 runs to complete 6,000 ODI runs away from home (away and neutral ODIs combined). He would become the seventh Indian to get this feat. The Indian skipper averages 43.71 in this regard. On Sri Lanka soil, he owns paltry numbers, 583 runs in 26 ODIs at an ordinary average of 25.34.

Share this timeline