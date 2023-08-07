IPL: Daniel Vettori replaces Brian Lara as SRH head coach

Written by Gaurav Tripathi August 07, 2023 | 03:03 pm 2 min read

Vettori has previously served RCB as head coach (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former New Zealand captain Daniel Vettori has replaced Brian Lara as the new head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise confirmed the same on August 7. Vettori is among the most successful spinners in international cricket and is also aware of the drill of IPL. He has previously served Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as the head coach. Here's more.

SRH part ways with Lara after poor IPL 2023

The Orange Army appointed Lara as their head coach ahead of the 2023 season. The West Indies legend replaced Tom Moody and a lot was expected from him. However, SRH endured a poor campaign under his guidance and finished last in the points table with just four wins in 10 matches. Vettori now has the onus to change the side's fortunes.

SRH welcome Vettori

Served RCB from 2014 to 2018

As mentioned, Vettori is the former head coach of RCB. After serving the team as a player, he was appointed the head coach in 2014 and held the position till 2018. Under him, RCB reached the playoff in 2015 and the final in 2016. As a player, the former left-arm spinner owns 28 wickets in 34 IPL matches (ER: 6.79).

His other coaching assignments

Vettori is currently serving Birmingham Phoenix as the head coach in Men's Hundred. Since May 2022, he has been with the Australian national team as an assistant consultant. He has previously been the spin bowling coach of the Bangladesh team. Vettori has also served Barbados Royals in the CPL, Brisbane Heat in the BBL, and Middlesex in the Vitality Blast as a coach.

Fifth head coach in six seasons

Vettori's announcement means SRH will now have a fifth separate coach in six seasons. Moody (2019), Trevor Bayliss (2020 and 2021), and Moody again (2022) served the Orange Army before Lara. The SRH management has also come under the scanner multiple times in recent seasons. Notably, the side last reached the playoff in the 2020 season.

One of New Zealand's greatest all-rounders

Vettori is one of New Zealand's greatest all-rounders across formats. The Kiwi veteran made 113 Test appearances, registering 4,531 runs and six hundreds. He owns the second-most wickets for NZ in Tests (362). Across 295 ODIs, Vettori racked up 2,253 runs and pocketed 305 wickets at 31.71 (4W: 8, 5W: 2). In 34 T20Is, the left-arm spinner affected 38 dismissals at 19.68.

